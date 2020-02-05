Apple's 'Back to School' Event Kicks Off in Japan, Offering Gift Cards With Mac or iPad Purchase

The highest gift card amount is available with the purchase of a MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac Pro, or iMac, with Apple offering 12,000 yen for iPad Pro and iPad Air models.
As noted by Japanese site Mac Otakara, the educational discounts are available for students, faculty, and staff at universities, technical colleges, and vocational schools, as well as parents and those active as PTA officers.
Apple is also providing AppleCare+ to students at a discount of 20 percent, and purchases will come with a free year of Apple TV+. The Back to School promotion will be available from February 6 to April 6.