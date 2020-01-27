In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
MGM Held Talks With Apple and Netflix to Gauge Interest in Acquisition
The report confirms another report from The Wall Street Journal last month that suggested Apple was exploring deals for MGM Holdings content, though the talks had "yet to reach an advanced stage."
A deal with MGM would potentially offer Apple a huge catalog of content to add to Apple TV Plus. MGM owns the James Bond franchise and is responsible for multiple hit TV shows like "The Handmaid's Tale," which currently airs on Hulu. It also owns Epix and the rights to movies like "Rocky" and "Mad Max."
There's no word on when and if MGM and Apple might reach some kind of deal, and all companies declined to comment on the ongoing talks.
Right now, Apple is behind other streaming media services. Apple TV+ features a handful of original Apple shows, like "The Morning Show," "For All Mankind," "Servant," and "See." Some of the shows have been nominated for rewards and have proven popular, but Apple has a long way to go to be able to compete with the larger catalogs available from Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.
Disney market cap is only 245 billion? Apple would only need half. They could theoretically do it with cash, no?
You think Apple can afford Disney? Doubtful. It’d be nice to see Apple get some back catalog. That’s what they are missing. Nothing to do after originals are done.
Seems like that would be a big win for Apple, if this comes to pass, given the rich heritage of MGM movies.
Except that Warner actually owns most of the storied MGM catalogue due to previous bankruptcies. They’d mostly be buying an odd assortment of United Artists releases, albeit including James Bond.
Disney better not be the buyer
agreed, though I’m not sure that Apple or Netflix would be much better given my main concern is the continued publication of catalogue titles on physical media.
That ship has mostly sailed anyway. I figure five years from now physical media will be dead.
Disney better not be the buyer
Disney won’t rest until they own everything. I expect their acquisition of MGM to happen very soon.
That should be awards. As in nominated for awards...
Some of the shows have been nominated for rewards and have proven popular, but...
On topic: as [USER=1141864]@Finoton[/USER] stated, please not Disney. They already have an outsized influence on the entertainment industry.
