MGM Held Talks With Apple and Netflix to Gauge Interest in Acquisition

Monday January 27, 2020 6:30 pm PST by Juli Clover
MGM held preliminary talks with Apple, Netflix, and other large media companies to gauge their interest in a possible acquisition, reports CNBC.

The report confirms another report from The Wall Street Journal last month that suggested Apple was exploring deals for MGM Holdings content, though the talks had "yet to reach an advanced stage."


A deal with MGM would potentially offer Apple a huge catalog of content to add to Apple TV Plus. MGM owns the James Bond franchise and is responsible for multiple hit TV shows like "The Handmaid's Tale," which currently airs on Hulu. It also owns Epix and the rights to movies like "Rocky" and "Mad Max."

There's no word on when and if MGM and Apple might reach some kind of deal, and all companies declined to comment on the ongoing talks.

Right now, Apple is behind other streaming media services. Apple TV+ features a handful of original Apple shows, like "The Morning Show," "For All Mankind," "Servant," and "See." Some of the shows have been nominated for rewards and have proven popular, but Apple has a long way to go to be able to compete with the larger catalogs available from Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.

Finoton
Finoton
1 hour ago at 06:40 pm
Disney better not be the buyer
Rating: 2 Votes
cmaier
cmaier
42 minutes ago at 07:01 pm


You think Apple can afford Disney? Doubtful. It'd be nice to see Apple get some back catalog. That's what they are missing. Nothing to do after originals are done.

Disney market cap is only 245 billion? Apple would only need half. They could theoretically do it with cash, no?
Rating: 2 Votes
I7guy
I7guy
1 hour ago at 06:31 pm
Seems like that would be a big win for Apple, if this comes to pass, given the rich heritage of MGM movies.
Rating: 1 Votes
chewbaka
chewbaka
59 minutes ago at 06:44 pm


Seems like that would be a big win for Apple, if this comes to pass, given the rich heritage of MGM movies.


Except that Warner actually owns most of the storied MGM catalogue due to previous bankruptcies. They'd mostly be buying an odd assortment of United Artists releases, albeit including James Bond.
Rating: 1 Votes
chewbaka
chewbaka
57 minutes ago at 06:46 pm


Disney better not be the buyer


agreed, though I'm not sure that Apple or Netflix would be much better given my main concern is the continued publication of catalogue titles on physical media.
Rating: 1 Votes
cmaier
cmaier
53 minutes ago at 06:50 pm


agreed, though I'm not sure that Apple or Netflix would be much better given my main concern is the continued publication of catalogue titles on physical media.

That ship has mostly sailed anyway. I figure five years from now physical media will be dead.
Rating: 1 Votes
cwwilson
cwwilson
52 minutes ago at 06:50 pm


Disney better not be the buyer


Disney won't rest until they own everything. I expect their acquisition of MGM to happen very soon.
Rating: 1 Votes
69Mustang
69Mustang
40 minutes ago at 07:02 pm
Small nitpick with the article:


Some of the shows have been nominated for rewards and have proven popular, but...

That should be awards. As in nominated for awards...

On topic: as [USER=1141864]@Finoton[/USER] stated, please not Disney. They already have an outsized influence on the entertainment industry.
Rating: 1 Votes
Gsmaniac
Gsmaniac
30 minutes ago at 07:13 pm
I hope who ever buys it relaunches the Stargate franchise.
Rating: 1 Votes
Abazigal
Abazigal
25 minutes ago at 07:17 pm
I am not sure Apple even wants a back catalogue. They would rather you purchase / subscribe to additional content within the tv app and earn the cut.
Rating: 1 Votes

