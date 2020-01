Apple's Upcoming Low-Cost iPhone Could Launch as Early as March

‌iPhone‌ SE and ‌iPhone 8‌

Render of what the low-cost ‌iPhone‌ could look like, via OnLeaks

Apple will start mass production on the rumored low-cost iPhone that's in the works starting in February, reports Bloomberg . The new ‌iPhone‌ could launch as soon as March after production begins.Rumors suggest the new ‌iPhone‌ will be similar in design to an iPhone 8 , offering up a 4.7-inch LCD display, thick top and bottom bezels, a Touch ID Home button instead of Face ID, and a single-lens rear camera, but it will be equipped with a modern A13 chip and 3GB RAM.The ‌iPhone‌ will be the first truly low-cost ‌iPhone‌ Apple has introduced since the ‌iPhone‌ SE, which has led to the device being called the " iPhone SE 2 " in some rumors, even though it's not expected to be as small as the original ‌iPhone‌ SE. There has been some speculation that Apple could call it the " iPhone 9 ," a number that was skipped with the 2017 unveiling of the ‌iPhone‌ X, but it's not clear what it will be named.Given the $399 pricing of the original ‌iPhone‌ SE, which was also positioned as a more affordable ‌iPhone‌ option, the new low-cost device could potentially be sold at the same $399 price point, making it Apple's most affordable ‌iPhone‌. The ‌iPhone 8‌ is currently the lowest priced ‌iPhone‌ Apple sells at $449.The low-cost ‌iPhone‌ will be Apple's first ‌iPhone‌ in 2020, with additional ‌iPhone‌ models slated for release in the fall of 2020 with higher-end all-glass designs like current flagship iPhones, 5G technology, and rear 3D cameras. For full details on what to expect from the low-cost ‌iPhone‌, make sure to check out our roundup