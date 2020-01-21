Apple Asks TSMC to Up A13 Chip Production Due to High Demand for 11 and 11 Pro

iPhone 11 and 11 Pro demand has been outperforming Apple's expectations, and sales have been especially strong in China, a welcome change from the drop in sales that Apple saw with the 2018 iPhone models. Apple's iPhone 11, priced starting at $700, has been a "particular driver" for the increased demand.
Apple's TSMC A13 chip orders are set to increase again in just a few months as Apple prepares to launch a new low-cost iPhone, which will be a successor to the popular iPhone SE.
The upcoming iPhone, which could launch as early as March, is said to feature an affordable price tag. The device is rumored to feature a 4.7-inch display, thick top and bottom bezels with a Touch ID Home button, and a single-lens camera, but it will be equipped with the same A13 chip used in the 11 and 11 Pro.
During a recent earnings call, TSMC reported earnings above most analyst expectations and forecasted a strong quarter ahead.