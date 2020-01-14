Apple Rumored to Be Developing 5G iPad Pro With mmWave Support

On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
A paywalled preview of the report claims Taiwan's Advanced Semiconductor Engineering will supply antenna-in-package technology for the 5G iPad, in addition to 5G iPhones. While not specified, it is almost certain that this model would be an iPad Pro given 5G is a high-end feature with higher production costs.
While the first 5G iPhones are expected in fall 2020, the report does not indicate when the 5G iPad would be released. Major new features often come to the iPhone before the iPad, but a notable exception was the third-generation iPad receiving LTE support in March 2012, prior to the iPhone 5 in September 2012.
mmWave or millimeter wave is a set of 5G frequencies that promise ultra-fast speeds at short distances, making it best suited for dense urban areas. By comparison, sub-6GHz 5G is generally slower than mmWave, but the signals travel further, better serving suburban and rural areas.
The complete report should be published by tomorrow, and we will update this post if there are any additional details to share.
There is no need for this if you have a phone.
Yeah, i am surprised Apple has never put a cellular chipset in their laptops. It’s one of the things that i love about my iPad. I have had cellular since the very first ipad 10 yrs ago. I am still grandfathered in on the original ATT data plan. Unlimited data for $29 And have transfered it to every iPad i have owned since. Currently using the 11” iPad Pro which has replaced my laptop Completely.
I still have no interest in paying extra for cellular in any other devices.... the iPhone is a hotspot, who needs this?
If you're on the go a lot, nothing beats having a device that's always connected to the Internet, without having to fiddle with hotspot connections all the time. When I tether my laptop I have to reconnect it every time I wake it up. Sure, it's quick, but it's another step. Meanwhile if it's always connected, I just open it and get to work no matter where I am.
