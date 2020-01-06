On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Launches Annual 'Back to University' Promo in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Brazil
With the purchase of an eligible Mac, which includes the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro, students can get free Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones.
With the purchase of an iPad Pro or iPad Air, Apple is providing free Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. Students can also choose the BeatsX Earphones instead, or choose to pay an additional fee to upgrade to the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones. PDFs with full terms and conditions are available for each educational site: Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea.
Macs and iPad Pro models are available at a discounted educational price when purchasing through the Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea educational stores, with discounts up to A$320, NZ$360, R$ 1.780 or KRW 271,000 on qualifying devices. The education stores also offer AppleCare+ protection plans at a 20 percent discount.
To get the free or discounted Beats, students will need to add an eligible Mac or iPad to their carts, where the option to add the headphones will come up automatically.
Students can also get a free year of Apple TV+ with the purchase of an iPad, Mac, iPhone, Apple TV or iPod touch, along with a discounted Apple Music subscription. More benefits for students are listed in our Student Guide.
Discounts are available for current and newly accepted university students, parents buying for students, and teachers and staff at all levels. Sign up and enrollment verification through UNiDays is required.
The educational discounts in Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Brazil will be available for a limited amount of time both online and in Apple retail stores in Australia, Brazil, and South Korea. The promotion ends on March 16, 2020 in all four countries.
Apple's back to university promotion is the same as the Back to School promotion that launches in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and European countries in the summer months, so these countries can expect a similar deal when Back to School rolls around.