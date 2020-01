CES 2020: LG Unveils New 8K TVs With HomeKit and AirPlay 2 Support

LG today announced the upcoming debut of its 2020 8K TV lineup featuring eight new TVs in sizes ranging from 65 inches to 88 inches, all of which support Apple's HomeKit and AirPlay 2.There are premium 77 and 88 inch LG Signature OLED 8K TVs along with 8K LG NanoCell TVs in 65 and 75-inch sizes. LG says that all of the TVs exceed the official 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association and are able to play native 8K content.The new TVs work with Apple ‌HomeKit‌ and ‌AirPlay‌ 2, allowing them to interact with other ‌AirPlay‌ 2 devices and to be controlled via Siri voice commands. ‌HomeKit‌ support also means the new LG TVs will show up in the Home app.LG's 2020 8K TVs include a new AI processor that takes advantage of deep learning for optimized picture and sound quality. The TVs are able to recognize faces and text on the screen, fine-tuning and sharpening for natural skin tones, better defined facial features, and clearer characters.LG will be showing off its 8K TV lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show, which is set to kick off next week.