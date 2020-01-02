On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
CES 2020: LG Unveils New 8K TVs With HomeKit and AirPlay 2 Support
There are premium 77 and 88 inch LG Signature OLED 8K TVs along with 8K LG NanoCell TVs in 65 and 75-inch sizes. LG says that all of the TVs exceed the official 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association and are able to play native 8K content.
The new TVs work with Apple HomeKit and AirPlay 2, allowing them to interact with other AirPlay 2 devices and to be controlled via Siri voice commands. HomeKit support also means the new LG TVs will show up in the Home app.
LG's 2020 8K TVs include a new AI processor that takes advantage of deep learning for optimized picture and sound quality. The TVs are able to recognize faces and text on the screen, fine-tuning and sharpening for natural skin tones, better defined facial features, and clearer characters.
LG will be showing off its 8K TV lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show, which is set to kick off next week.
15 years after HD, 90% of my broadcasts are still 720p. And now we're onto 8k? ?
Stop watching broadcast TV! 99% of the content on streaming services is 1080 or above. Any film made or remastered in the last 4-5 years is going to be available in 4K. Similar situation with video games, 4K consoles came out in 2017.
It's not a content issue for broadcast TV. It's that the signal has to be compatible with over the air broadcasts, and the ATSC 1.0 standard required by law only allows 720p or 1080i. So it's a question of which is worse between lower resolution or interlacing.
That is how you sell more TVs.
That being said, still content with my 55" LH B7 OLED. :)
AI and deep learning are the new "Pro" of product marketing.
Are consumer product companies now regularly advertising "deep learning" as a feature?
All new Aunt Jemima Maple Syrup. Now with Deep Learning. The syrup can detect dry spots on pancakes and waffles and direct the flow to cover them.
I had to compromise and “just” get a 65” OLED back in 2018.
We get 4K broadcast in Canada but it’s limited and mainly just sports.
Yeah you can’t even get full 1080 broadcast.
However, I don’t watch a lot of sports.
Yes, my main 4K viewing is Netflix, Prime Video, and AppleTV. I may be getting Disney+ soon too.
Broadcast TV is not the source of content for these TVs.
I also buy some 4K UHD Blu-ray discs.
I am intrigued, is that in US or Canada? Pretty much all Europe, UK, China, Taiwan, Japan and broadcasts in 1080P ( may be some are doing 1080i ) and with Baseline H.264.
If it is US or Canada, what happened to ATSC 3.0? I mean that plan has been going for a very long time.
Another useless feature that is at least 10 years too early!
Well, for most of us rolling it now meant it becomes cheaper in 5 years time. So I am not too sure if it is really 10 years early.
One thing to note is that NanoCell for LG is actually a sort of QLED LCD Display, having it 8K and 65" it pretty damn good achievement. It means we are starting to phase out the 1080P production line.
According to proponents 8K offers more than just more pixels. Less aliasing, higher brightness and contrast perception, depth of field and tonality. Less noise and artifacts. A 8k HEVC stream is 84 Mbps. VVC when released may reduce that requirement.
https://www.soundandvision.com/content/8k-it-s-about-hyper-realism-not-just-more-pixels
That is assuming VVC dont mess up their licensing..... again.....
Honestly, I find 8K totally uninteresting from a practical standpoint. Diminishing returns and all that.
4k is a viable target for mainstream content, and with the most potential bang for the buck going forward in the next decade. 8K, not so much.
