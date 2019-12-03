On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Most Downloaded iOS Apps and Games of 2019 Include Mario Kart Tour, Minecraft, YouTube and FaceTune
When it comes to free games, Nintendo's latest title, Mario Kart Tour, topped the charts. Launched on September 25, Mario Kart Tour was a highly anticipated game and features one of Nintendo's most popular franchises.
Below are the top five free iPhone games:
- Mario Kart Tour
- Color Bump 3D
- aquapark.io
- Call of Duty Mobile
- BitLife Life Simulator
Many familiar apps also topped the free apps chart, including YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and Facebook Messenger, while the top paid app was FaceTune. Apple's top five paid iPhone apps are listed below:
- FaceTune
- HotSchedules
- Dark Sky Weather
- The Wonder Weeks
- AutoSleep Apple Watch Sleep Tracking
Top 5 Free iPad Games
- Roblox
- aquapark.io
- Paper.io 2
- Color Bump 3D
- Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
- Minecraft
- Geometry Dash
- Bloons TD 6
- Plague Inc.
- Amazing Frog
Apple separately created a top chart to highlight the most popular Apple Arcade games available for Apple Arcade, the company's $4.99 per month gaming service. Top picks are listed below.
- Oceanhorn 2
- Sonic Racing
- Hot Lava
- Frogger in Toy Town
- Skate City
- LEGO Brawls
- Shinsekai Into the Depths
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Overland
- Assemble With Care
- Speed Demons
- WHAT THE GOLF?
- Rayman Mini
- Mini Motorways
- Sneaky Sasquatch
- Agent Intercept
- Super Impossible Road
- Where Cards Fall
- Outlanders
- Cricket Through the Ages
If you missed it yesterday, Apple also shared its editors choice picks for the best games and apps of the year on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.
- Apple Arcade Game of the Year - Sayonara Wild Hearts by Simogo
- iPhone App of the Year - Spectre Camera by Lux Optics ($2.99)
- iPhone Game of the Year - Sky: Children of the Light by thatgamecompany (Free)
- iPad App of the Year - Flow by Moleskine (Free)
- iPad Game of the Year - Hyper Light Drifter by Abylight S.L. ($4.99)
- Mac App of the Year - Affinity Publisher by Serif Labs ($49.99)
- Mac Game of the Year - GRIS by Devolver / Nomada Studio ($4.99)
- Apple TV App of the Year - The Explorers by The Explorers Network ($4.99)
- Apple TV Game of the Year - Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap by DotEmu ($7.99)