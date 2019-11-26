Apple Offers 10% Bonus iTunes Credit When Adding Funds to Apple ID

Apple is offering the 10 percent bonus for fund additions between $1 and $200, with the maximum bonus credit topping out at $20.
Here's how to add bonus funds:
- Open up the App Store app.
- Tap on your profile picture.
- Tap on Add Funds to Apple ID.
- Select an amount.
- Tap Next.
- Confirm payment with Touch ID or Face ID.
Apple kicked off this promotion earlier in November, and it will be available through December 12, 2019. It's a good way to get a bit of an extra bonus for App Store credit, and this week's Black Friday app deals can ensure that your money goes even further.