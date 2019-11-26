Apple Offers 10% Bonus iTunes Credit When Adding Funds to Apple ID

Tuesday November 26, 2019 12:29 PM PST by Juli Clover
Apple is once again offering a promotion that provides a 10 percent cash bonus when adding funds directly to an Apple ID account in the United States and other countries from a linked credit or debit card.


Apple is offering the 10 percent bonus for fund additions between $1 and $200, with the maximum bonus credit topping out at $20.

Here's how to add bonus funds:
  1. Open up the App Store app.
  2. Tap on your profile picture.
  3. Tap on Add Funds to Apple ID.
  4. Select an amount.
  5. Tap Next.
  6. Confirm payment with Touch ID or Face ID.
The credit can be used for purchasing iTunes movies and TV shows, buying apps, paying app subscription fees, buying books, paying for iCloud storage, paying for Apple Music, paying for Apple Arcade, and more.

Apple kicked off this promotion earlier in November, and it will be available through December 12, 2019. It's a good way to get a bit of an extra bonus for ‌App Store‌ credit, and this week's Black Friday app deals can ensure that your money goes even further.

nburwell
25 minutes ago at 12:35 pm
Still doesn't beat the 15-20% off iTuness gift card promo's that retailers offer throughout the year. But it's a nice gesture by Apple.
