Amazon Offers Free Ad-Supported Music Through Amazon Music App on iOS

Amazon has been offering free music access on its Echo devices, but is today expanding that access to the iPhone and iPad along with Android and Fire TV devices. Free Amazon music is also available on the web.
Amazon Music does not require any subscriptions or credit/debit cards, and it is available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany.
According to Amazon, users can play thousands of stations based on "any song, artist, era, and genre." Some of the playlists include "All Hits," "Fuego Latino," and "Holiday Favorites."
Amazon Music is designed for those without an existing Amazon subscription, as there are already benefits for Amazon Prime member and those who subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited.
Prime members can access a catalog of more than two million songs along with thousands of playlists and stations without ads, while Amazon Music Unlimited provides access to 50 million songs.
The Amazon Music app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]