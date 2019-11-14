New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases Firmware Update for AirPods Pro

Thursday November 14, 2019 9:43 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro, which were originally released on October 30.

Today's firmware update is labeled as 2B588, up from 2B584, which was the release version of the firmware that the ‌AirPods Pro‌ shipped with.


There's no word on what's included in the firmware update, but it may improve connectivity or resolve other small issues with the earbuds.

The firmware update will install automatically when connecting the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to your iPhone or iPad, and it could take some time for the update to become available for everyone. To check the firmware of your ‌AirPods Pro‌, follow these steps:
  1. Launch the Settings app on your iPhone, iPod touch, or ‌iPad‌.
  2. Tap General.
  3. Tap About.
  4. Scroll down to ‌AirPods Pro‌ and tap it.
  5. The firmware number is listed under "Firmware Version."
There's no reliable way to force a firmware update on the ‌AirPods Pro‌, so ‌AirPods Pro‌ owners will need to be patient and expect the ‌AirPods Pro‌ to be updated over the course of regular use.

