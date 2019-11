Apple Honors Veterans Day With Website Banner, Activity Challenge on Apple Watch, and More

"Never was so much owed by so many to so few." — Winston Churchill. To the Veterans in my family, at Apple, and all around the world — we appreciate your service and sacrifice. 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay — ‌Tim Cook‌ (@tim_cook) November 11, 2019

This Veterans Day, November 11th, earn a special award by doing any workout of 11 minutes or more. #CloseYourRings pic.twitter.com/liyLfyGOxf — Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) October 30, 2019

Today is Veterans Day in the United States and, as usual, Apple CEO Tim Cook has thanked veterans around the world for their service.Apple is also showing its support for Veterans Day with a short message on its website : "Here's to the brave ones. We're proud to honor America's veterans and service members this Veterans Day and every day."As noted by Kyle Seth Gray Apple Watch users can earn a special Veterans Day badge in the Activity app today by completing any workout for 11 minutes or longer. The annual Activity Challenge, limited to the United States, also awards users with a Veterans Day sticker for use in the Messages app.Last, Apple has highlighted how iPhone app Healium AR is helping veterans manage anxiety. The augmented reality app was created by former TV journalist Sarah Hill, who is profiled in the Apple Newsroom story November 11 also marks similar Remembrance Day or Armistice Day commemorations in many other countries.