New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Honors Veterans Day With Website Banner, Activity Challenge on Apple Watch, and More

Monday November 11, 2019 6:49 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Today is Veterans Day in the United States and, as usual, Apple CEO Tim Cook has thanked veterans around the world for their service.


Apple is also showing its support for Veterans Day with a short message on its website: "Here's to the brave ones. We're proud to honor America's veterans and service members this Veterans Day and every day."


As noted by Kyle Seth Gray, Apple Watch users can earn a special Veterans Day badge in the Activity app today by completing any workout for 11 minutes or longer. The annual Activity Challenge, limited to the United States, also awards users with a Veterans Day sticker for use in the Messages app.


Last, Apple has highlighted how iPhone app Healium AR is helping veterans manage anxiety. The augmented reality app was created by former TV journalist Sarah Hill, who is profiled in the Apple Newsroom story.

November 11 also marks similar Remembrance Day or Armistice Day commemorations in many other countries.

Tags: Tim Cook, Activity Challenge, Veterans Day
[ 16 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
paddylaz
30 minutes ago at 07:15 am


Once again, Apple forgets that it’s a global company, or at least wants to be (I think). Ironic considering he’s appropriating a quote from Churchil.

Also, America has a rather shameful military history, not that it reflects on the individuals involved, because war is always about making the poor do their masters’ bidding; who suffer none of the risk but take all of the spoils.

Tim Cook is one of those Masters.

Apple is an American company that operates multi-nationally.

What a bizarre thing to get upset about.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
thisisnotmyname
22 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Tim Cook makes a respectful tweet and the forums immediately pounce from all political directions. I guess I should expect that by now.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
citysnaps
11 minutes ago at 07:33 am


Tim Cook makes a respectful tweet and the forums immediately pounce from all political directions. I guess I should expect that by now.


It's a real shame people here do not have it within them to be respectful as well.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
simonmet
35 minutes ago at 07:10 am
Once again, Apple forgets that it’s a global company, or at least wants to be (I think). Ironic considering he’s appropriating a quote from Churchill.*

Also, America has a rather shameful military history. Not that it reflects on the individuals involved, because war is always about making the poor do their masters’ bidding; who suffer none of the risk but take all of the spoils.

Tim Cook is one of those Masters.

* It’s known as Remembrance Day in the Commonwealth.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
infiniteentropy
30 minutes ago at 07:15 am
"Here's to the brave ones," which doesn't include Apple who would let people die and get imprisoned in Hong Kong because China "asked." Go take a leap with this pandering.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
benshive
14 minutes ago at 07:31 am
*braces for comments complaining about Cook's political views*
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]