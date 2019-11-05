Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 to Developers
iOS and iPadOS 13.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed.
We don't yet know what's new in the iOS 13.3 update, but it likely includes bug fixes for issues not able to be addressed in the prior update. As a 13.x update, it also likely features some feature changes and updates.
After we install the new software and determine what's new, we'll update this article with details.
Another set of bug fixes/updates...
Yes. This is how software works.
Why don't you contact Apple support so that your issues get logged? I believe that this is the best way to make Apple aware of the issues you are facing..
Hey guys… Stupid question here because I have received no answers from anyone anywhere so this is my last chance here…
I have so many bugs that are ongoing - couple of them for two years now and the fact that no Einstein at Apple can figure these bugs out that they are happening is mind-boggling…
Where can I send bug fixes too so this **** can get fixed… It is so annoying that nobody has come across or fixed these bugs -
there should be a team of people that do every day stuff to test and make sure everything works!
Any info would be appreciated because I’m at a dead end
This may be the most ridiculous comment I've read on these forums. Yikes!
They never do obviously. That’s why I’m going to switch if Apple doesn’t address my personal problems. Like ffs Tim, get on with it already. Surely Tim uses his own products right? How does he not experience these issues??? Nah, it’s because he uses Windows and Android, that’s why he’s so oblivious about these memory issues that have been having since iOS 13.0 beta 1.
Which ram issue? The aggressive background kill?
Personally I didn’t noticed any issue and if that help me to have better battery lifespan I don’t think this is an issue ?
There is no any RAM issues. Everything works flawlessly on all my iOS devices.
Can anyone confirm if this fixes the ram issue so we all know if we should upgrade or not? A beta would be better than dealing with 13.2 in my opinion.
i hope so, it is redic right now. I go from safari to iMessage and upon my return everything I typed is gone
