Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 13.3 and iPadOS 13.3 to Developers

Tuesday November 5, 2019 10:10 am PST by Juli Clover
\Apple today seeded the first betas of an upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.3 update to developers, just a week after the release of iOS 13.2 with new emoji, Siri privacy controls, Deep Fusion, and more.

iOS and ‌‌iPadOS‌‌ 13.3 can be downloaded through the Apple Developer Center or over the air after the proper developer profile has been installed.


We don't yet know what's new in the iOS 13.3 update, but it likely includes bug fixes for issues not able to be addressed in the prior update. As a 13.x update, it also likely features some feature changes and updates.

After we install the new software and determine what's new, we'll update this article with details.

keyofnight
Another set of bug fixes/updates...


Yes. This is how software works.
moabal
Can anyone confirm if this fixes the ram issue so we all know if we should upgrade or not? A beta would be better than dealing with 13.2 in my opinion.
petvas
Hey guys… Stupid question here because I have received no answers from anyone anywhere so this is my last chance here…

I have so many bugs that are ongoing - couple of them for two years now and the fact that no Einstein at Apple can figure these bugs out that they are happening is mind-boggling…

Where can I send bug fixes too so this **** can get fixed… It is so annoying that nobody has come across or fixed these bugs -
there should be a team of people that do every day stuff to test and make sure everything works!
Any info would be appreciated because I’m at a dead end

Why don't you contact Apple support so that your issues get logged? I believe that this is the best way to make Apple aware of the issues you are facing..
mackya99
They never do obviously. That’s why I’m going to switch if Apple doesn’t address my personal problems. Like ffs Tim, get on with it already. Surely Tim uses his own products right? How does he not experience these issues??? Nah, it’s because he uses Windows and Android, that’s why he’s so oblivious about these memory issues that have been having since iOS 13.0 beta 1.

This may be the most ridiculous comment I've read on these forums. Yikes!
Jada34
Which ram issue? The aggressive background kill?

Personally I didn’t noticed any issue and if that help me to have better battery lifespan I don’t think this is an issue ?


[URL unfurl="true"]https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/complaints-mounting-about-ios-13-2-being-more-aggressive-at-killing-background-apps-and-tasks.2208590/[/URL]
XXPP
Can anyone confirm if this fixes the ram issue so we all know if we should upgrade or not? A beta would be better than dealing with 13.2 in my opinion.

There is no any RAM issues. Everything works flawlessly on all my iOS devices.
melancholy
If this doesn’t fix the severe background app closing issue, then I’m forgetting my $30,000 worth of purchases I’ve invested with Apple, their apps, their services, their products, and their iTunes content, as well as forgetting all those time I’ve wasted in Apple’s ecosystem and switching over to Android and PC. I’m going to buy a new phone, tablet, and computer to replace my old Apple devices, as well repurchase all my content on another service, because I am SO SUICK of Apple’s poor quality of updates with their deal breaking bugs.
itsmilo
Can anyone confirm if this fixes the ram issue so we all know if we should upgrade or not? A beta would be better than dealing with 13.2 in my opinion.

i hope so, it is redic right now. I go from safari to iMessage and upon my return everything I typed is gone
C DM
Hopefully iOS 13.2.1 will not be too far behind.
Böhme417
I wonder how high in the x.x releases 13 is going to go. At this rate, I feel like we’ll have 13.4 public before the end of the year.
