Report: Apple Partnering With Valve to Develop AR Headset

Monday November 4, 2019 1:31 am PST by Tim Hardwick
DigiTimes is reporting this morning that Apple has partnered with U.S. game developer Valve to develop its rumored AR head-mounted display devices.


Apple's long-rumored AR product is said to be manufactured by Quanta and Pegatron, with Quanta Computer and Pegatron handling the assembly job, according to the Taiwan website's industry sources.

Apple's AR headset will is rumored to enter mass production as soon as the fourth quarter of this year in time for an early 2020 launch, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

More to follow...

