Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Report: Apple Partnering With Valve to Develop AR Headset
Apple's long-rumored AR product is said to be manufactured by Quanta and Pegatron, with Quanta Computer and Pegatron handling the assembly job, according to the Taiwan website's industry sources.
Apple's AR headset will is rumored to enter mass production as soon as the fourth quarter of this year in time for an early 2020 launch, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
