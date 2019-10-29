New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Kuo Says New MacBook With Scissor Keyboard to Launch in Mid 2020, Unclear if 16-Inch Model Delayed

Tuesday October 29, 2019 7:32 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple plans to introduce a new MacBook model with a scissor switch keyboard in the late second quarter or early third quarter of 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, suggesting the notebook could be announced at either WWDC in June or with a press release in July next year.

16-inch MacBook Pro concept by MacRumors

In a research note today for TF International Securities, seen by MacRumors, Kuo said Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron will be the primary supplier of parts for the scissor switch keyboards in 2020.

It is unclear if this represents a delay of the widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, which Kuo said would launch in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a scissor switch keyboard. There was some hope that Apple would announce the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a press release this morning, but that did not happen.

Kuo has previously predicted that Apple will transition its entire notebook lineup to scissor switch keyboards in 2020, including all MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. The last MacBook Pro to feature scissor switches was released in 2015 before Apple moved to its problematic butterfly mechanism.

Avatar
Baymowe335
26 minutes ago at 07:36 pm
Guess why not sooner? Because it’s not the issue the pitchforkers here will say it is.
Avatar
Manzzle
24 minutes ago at 07:38 pm
So there will be just the 13" and 16". Looks the same but the !6" will most likely start at $3k for the base model.

I really wish we could just get a 17".
I miss those days we could also get the matte version.
Avatar
CrysisDeu
24 minutes ago at 07:38 pm
RIP. I will have to hold onto my 2013 mbp even longer.
Avatar
Nick A
24 minutes ago at 07:38 pm
This is actually pretty frustrating if true. I’ve been holding off on buying a 13” Pro for a while waiting for the update with new processors, scissor keyboard, and WiFi 6. It’s disappointing we may have to wait until June ..
Avatar
drumcat
12 minutes ago at 07:50 pm
I brought receipts:
[URL unfurl="true"]https://www.macrumors.com/2019/02/17/16-inch-macbook-pro-2019-kuo/[/URL]
Avatar
Lobwedgephil
29 minutes ago at 07:33 pm
Brutal.
Avatar
BootLoxes
25 minutes ago at 07:37 pm
Get wrecked
Avatar
Icaras
21 minutes ago at 07:41 pm


So there will be just the 13" and 16". Looks the same but the !6" will most likely start at $3k for the base model.

I really wish we could just get a 17".
I miss those days we could also get the matte version.


I bet the 13” Pro will move to 14” and the Air will be the only 13” MacBook they sell.
Avatar
drumcat
18 minutes ago at 07:43 pm
Remember about two months ago when I warned all of you about sucking from the Kuo rumour teet? Here we are...

He got some stuff right 8 years ago. Now he's a mixed bag. And all of you waiting on that 16"… guess what?
Avatar
decypher44
16 minutes ago at 07:46 pm
Darn it! I want to get my daughter a new MacBook Pro for HS graduation (we both currently have late-2013 MBP). Was planning on this rumored model, but if this is true, it will come out too late.
