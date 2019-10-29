Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Kuo Says New MacBook With Scissor Keyboard to Launch in Mid 2020, Unclear if 16-Inch Model Delayed
In a research note today for TF International Securities, seen by MacRumors, Kuo said Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron will be the primary supplier of parts for the scissor switch keyboards in 2020.
It is unclear if this represents a delay of the widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, which Kuo said would launch in the fourth quarter of 2019 with a scissor switch keyboard. There was some hope that Apple would announce the 16-inch MacBook Pro with a press release this morning, but that did not happen.
Kuo has previously predicted that Apple will transition its entire notebook lineup to scissor switch keyboards in 2020, including all MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. The last MacBook Pro to feature scissor switches was released in 2015 before Apple moved to its problematic butterfly mechanism.
So there will be just the 13" and 16". Looks the same but the !6" will most likely start at $3k for the base model.
I bet the 13” Pro will move to 14” and the Air will be the only 13” MacBook they sell.
He got some stuff right 8 years ago. Now he's a mixed bag. And all of you waiting on that 16"… guess what?
