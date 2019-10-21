New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

DigiTimes: 16-Inch MacBook Pro to Launch by End of October With Ultra-Slim Bezels and Scissor Keyboard

Monday October 21, 2019 7:04 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro will be available by the end of October, suggesting that an announcement is imminent, according to supply chain sources cited by hit-or-miss industry publication DigiTimes.

16-inch MacBook Pro concept by MacRumors

The report claims Taiwanese manufacturer Quanta Computer has already begun volume shipments of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which the supply chain sources expect to feature a more reliable scissor keyboard, an "ultra-thin bezel design," and Intel's latest Coffee Lake Refresh or Ice Lake processors, although Intel has yet to announce Ice Lake chips appropriate for a high-end MacBook Pro.

The slimmer bezels would result in the 16-inch MacBook Pro being around the same size as the existing 15-inch model despite having a larger display. IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin said the notebook's resolution will be 3,072x1,920 pixels.

Last week, icons depicting a MacBook Pro with slimmer bezels in Silver and Space Gray were uncovered in the macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta, lending credence to an upcoming release. Both icons were created just over a week ago, have "16" in the filename, and reference an unreleased MacBookPro16,1 model.

15-inch MacBook Pro icon on left, possible 16-inch MacBook Pro icon on right via MacGeneration

Apple's plans to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro were first revealed by Ming-Chi Kuo, who back in February said the notebook would be released in 2019. Kuo later said the notebook would be equipped with a scissor keyboard. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also reported that the notebook is coming in 2019.

Apple is expected to position the 16-inch MacBook Pro at the high end of its notebook lineup, with existing 15-inch and 13-inch MacBook Pro models remaining available and following suit with scissor keyboards in 2020, according to Kuo.

Avatar
MacFather
1 hour ago at 07:09 am
1 inch bigger, $1000 more expensive.



Rating: 22 Votes
Avatar
dumastudetto
1 hour ago at 07:06 am
$2999 starting price I estimate.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
acorntoy
1 hour ago at 07:06 am
Can we please just get this damn October event invitation already Apple?
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
Grey Area
1 hour ago at 07:17 am


$2999 starting price I estimate.


Makes sense. It has been a common complaint about the iPhones of recent years that they cost as much as a laptop, or more. Now Apple will show us that they listen to their customers. ;)
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
jaredlipsitz
1 hour ago at 07:13 am


Well realistically $3999 on a Macbook Pro sounds really insane. What makes it worth it though?


I’m not saying whether it’s worth it or not. I’m saying don’t comment on what people can or cannot afford on this forum.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
jaredlipsitz
54 minutes ago at 07:25 am


Guaranteed it starts at an absurd price that is not worth it. We Mac lovers now have to pay a premium to get a nice keyboard again.


1) ‘Guaranteed’ - you have no way guaranteeing this

2) ‘absurd’ - this is subjective.

3 Whole post = speculative

Thanks for your value add.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
jaredlipsitz
1 hour ago at 07:10 am


Are you kidding me? Who in their right mind would buy this, let alone anyone here on the MacRumors forums has enough cash to buy this?


Just because you don’t have the cash, don’t assume no one does.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
ElectricPotato
58 minutes ago at 07:22 am
A lot rides on the new keyboard. A physical escape key would signal a return to sanity.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
balderoine
1 hour ago at 07:08 am
but how about an imac with thinner bezels. from switching between my liquid retina ipad and iphone 11 pro, i almost flinch everytime i see my imac's bezels. they're literally the size of the notch.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
triangletechie
50 minutes ago at 07:29 am
I do think increasing the price $500 for a tiny screen size bump, processor bump, and new keyboard is absurd. That of course, is my personal humble opinion.
Rating: 2 Votes

