Apple Card Owners Will be Able to Purchase an iPhone and Pay Over 24 Months With No Interest Starting Later This Year

Wednesday October 30, 2019 2:14 PM PDT by Juli Clover
During today's earnings call for the fourth quarter of 2019, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced a new feature that's coming to Apple Card later this year -- fee free iPhone payments.

Customers will be able to purchase a new iPhone using ‌Apple Card‌ and pay for it over 24 months with no interest. Customers will continue to get three percent cash back for the purchase as well.


There's no specific word on when the iPhone payment plan will be available, but Cook did say that it's coming this year, so it could perhaps be introduced ahead of the holiday season.

Cook said that Apple has been "thrilled" with the reception to ‌Apple Card‌ since its August launch. He said that Apple believes it was the "most successful launch of a credit card in the United States ever."

