Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
New Images of Rumored AirPods Pro Charging Case [Updated]
Previously leaked images were of lower quality showing the plastic enclosures of the upcoming AirPods. The original leaks were initially dismissed until icons matching the design were found a recent iOS 13.2 Beta release.
Multiple reports have suggested that the new higher end AirPods could be launching imminently. These new AirPods are expected to have noise canceling technology as well as a higher price tag than the current AirPods. Some retailers have even started selling cases for the new design.
Update: The Weibo account these images originated from are reported to claim these are fake/knockoffs of the new AirPods, but regardless, the design is still believed to be representative.
Mac Pro is still promised for this fall.
It is too late since there is no special event for Oct. Which means no new products for this year.
The events have historically been in October, but an early November event isn't entirely out of the question. The products should still be available in time for the holiday shopping season.
Is November not a month?
This is looking likes Apple expected upgrade cycle for AirPod users. Buy a new model or shell out for “battery replacement”. If so these should be cheaper as a two year life cycle is a tough swallow if only for the environmental impact.
Not sure I agree with that. I knew when I bought them that such diminutive batteries would probably have a limited lifespan. They get used a lot and charged a lot. Unfortunately this is the limitation of Li-Ion batteries. I can hardly blame Apple for that. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, though.
I’ll take a pair in matte black.
Space Grey, pretty please ?
