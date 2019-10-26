New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

New Images of Rumored AirPods Pro Charging Case [Updated]

Friday October 25, 2019 9:30 pm PDT by MacRumors Staff
New images of the rumored AirPods Pro appeared on SlashLeaks this evening. The new images don't reveal anything new, but do show what appears to be an assembled AirPods Pro charging case in higher quality images than have previously leaked.


Previously leaked images were of lower quality showing the plastic enclosures of the upcoming AirPods. The original leaks were initially dismissed until icons matching the design were found a recent iOS 13.2 Beta release.

Multiple reports have suggested that the new higher end AirPods could be launching imminently. These new AirPods are expected to have noise canceling technology as well as a higher price tag than the current AirPods. Some retailers have even started selling cases for the new design.

Update: The Weibo account these images originated from are reported to claim these are fake/knockoffs of the new AirPods, but regardless, the design is still believed to be representative.

Avatar
leepalisoc
21 hours ago at 09:39 pm
I don’t believe this. Photos are too high quality to be a leak.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
arn
20 hours ago at 09:59 pm


It is too late since there is no special event for Oct. Which means no new products for this year.

Mac Pro is still promised for this fall.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
LeeTom
20 hours ago at 10:39 pm
This guy with the wart on his left index finger is F’ed
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
iGobbleoff
19 hours ago at 10:52 pm
What’s so “Pro” about headphones? The word Pro has lost its shine
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
RevTEG
21 hours ago at 09:49 pm
USB-C by 2025?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
20 hours ago at 10:05 pm


It is too late since there is no special event for Oct. Which means no new products for this year.

The events have historically been in October, but an early November event isn't entirely out of the question. The products should still be available in time for the holiday shopping season.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
JPack
20 hours ago at 10:15 pm


It is too late since there is no special event for Oct. Which means no new products for this year.


Is November not a month?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Jim Lahey
13 hours ago at 05:14 am


This is looking likes Apple expected upgrade cycle for AirPod users. Buy a new model or shell out for “battery replacement”. If so these should be cheaper as a two year life cycle is a tough swallow if only for the environmental impact.


Not sure I agree with that. I knew when I bought them that such diminutive batteries would probably have a limited lifespan. They get used a lot and charged a lot. Unfortunately this is the limitation of Li-Ion batteries. I can hardly blame Apple for that. Everyone is entitled to an opinion, though.
[automerge]1572092106[/automerge]


I’ll take a pair in matte black.


Space Grey, pretty please ?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Pro7913
21 hours ago at 09:34 pm
A whole new designed product announced without a keynote? Unlikely.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Khedron
21 hours ago at 09:40 pm
Looks very Pro.
Rating: 2 Votes

