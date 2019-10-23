New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Foxconn and Compal Will Reportedly Assemble 'Apple Watch Series 6' Models Next Year

Wednesday October 23, 2019 9:17 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Foxconn and Compal Electronics have obtained orders to assemble 2020 models of the Apple Watch, which would be Series 6 models if Apple sticks to its naming scheme, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. The report adds that Luxshare Precision will likely take orders for older Apple Watch models.


A preview of the upcoming report:
Compal, Foxconn land orders for next-gen Apple Watch:
Compal Electronics and Foxconn Technology Group (Hon Hai Precision Industry) have obtained orders for the 2020 series of Apple Watch, while China-based Luxshare ICT will likely take orders for old-generation Apple Watch devices, according to industry sources.
This news follows another DigiTimes report that claimed Quanta Computer will likely stop assembling the Apple Watch in 2020 due to alleged "profit concerns." Quanta has been a primary Apple Watch manufacturer since 2015.

Apple Watch Series 6 rumors are still slim, but it has been reported that Apple has a team of biomedical engineers working on a method for non-invasively monitoring blood glucose levels using optical sensors, technology that could potentially make its way into the Apple Watch at some point in the future.

MacRumors also discovered references to sleep tracking on the Apple Watch being developed internally, with Bloomberg claiming the functionality could be released in 2020 if testing is successful. Apple accidentally mentioned an unreleased Sleep app for watchOS in an App Store screenshot earlier this month.

Rumors suggest 2020 could also be the year the Apple Watch gets a MicroLED display, and if true, Series 6 models could potentially have thinner, brighter, and more power efficient displays compared to current OLED models.

Apple just released Series 5 models in September, with key new features including an always-on display, a new Compass app, international emergency calling on cellular models, 32GB of internal storage, and new titanium and ceramic casing options. Series 6 models would likely arrive in September 2020.

Avatar
triangletechie
1 hour ago at 09:20 am
I'm happy with my Series 4 and will likely wait until Series 6 to upgrade.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Sasparilla
1 hour ago at 09:22 am
The Series 6 will give us a new CPU and be worth an upgrade for Series 4 users. If they can add blood glucose levels that would be another knock it out of the park addition to the Watch.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jz0309
52 minutes ago at 09:32 am
Very happy with my S4, more medical “features” would make S6 very attractive
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BoricuaHec01
51 minutes ago at 09:33 am
I'll also be upgrading my Series 4 to the 6 when it releases.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
CrazyForCashews
40 minutes ago at 09:45 am
I have a feeling that the Series 6 will be a pretty big update for the Apple Watch.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ForkestLee
57 minutes ago at 09:27 am
Happy with my series 4 right now, 5 hasn't added anything I miss.

Blood glucose tracking would make it a day one purchase for me though - and I suspect it would massively increase the adoption rate too, given the current alternatives.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
lanegandy
38 minutes ago at 09:46 am
If they can add noninvasive blood glucose monitoring I will definitely upgrade my Series 4. I hate having to prick my finger :(
Rating: 1 Votes

