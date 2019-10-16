New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Quanta Reportedly Likely to Stop Assembling the Apple Watch in 2020 Due to Profit Concerns

Wednesday October 16, 2019 9:37 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Quanta Computer will likely stop taking assembly orders for the Apple Watch at some point in 2020 due to profit concerns, and may sell its manufacturing plant in Changshu, China dedicated to assembling the wearable device, according to industry sources cited by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes.


The full DigiTimes story is not yet available, but a paywalled preview reads as follows:
Quanta may stop assembly for ‌Apple Watch‌ in 2020, say sources:
Quanta Computer is likely to stop taking assembly orders for the ‌Apple Watch‌ next year due to profit concerns, and may sell its Changshu plant in China dedicated to assembling the wearable device, according to industry sources.
Quanta has been the primary manufacturer of the ‌Apple Watch‌ since the original model was released in 2015, while Compal Electronics reportedly became a secondary supplier starting with Series 4 models last year.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 6
Tags: digitimes.com, Quanta
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
[ 1 comments ]