Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Quanta Reportedly Likely to Stop Assembling the Apple Watch in 2020 Due to Profit Concerns
The full DigiTimes story is not yet available, but a paywalled preview reads as follows:
Quanta may stop assembly for Apple Watch in 2020, say sources:Quanta has been the primary manufacturer of the Apple Watch since the original model was released in 2015, while Compal Electronics reportedly became a secondary supplier starting with Series 4 models last year.
Quanta Computer is likely to stop taking assembly orders for the Apple Watch next year due to profit concerns, and may sell its Changshu plant in China dedicated to assembling the wearable device, according to industry sources.