Sketchy Rumor: Apple's 2020 iPhones to Feature Smaller Notch and Wider Antenna Lines for 5G

Tuesday October 22, 2019 4:43 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple is testing different Face ID prototypes that would allow a smaller notch to be used in its 2020 iPhones, according to leaker and concept artist Ben Geskin.

Geskin previously created a rough concept to visualize the alleged 2020 iPhone.

Last month, Geskin claimed Apple has prototyped at least one iPhone with a 6.7-inch display and no notch, housing the TrueDepth sensors for Face ID in the bezel above the display instead. Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also previously reported that Apple intends to introduce a new form factor, which could potentially include a slimmer bezel.

Ben Geskin now claims various Face ID models are being considered, with prototypes using new optics. Some are said to be smaller in width, while some are narrower to fit the sensors in the top bezel.



Additionally, Geskin claims Apple is revising the antennas on its 2020 iPhones in order to support the forthcoming 5G. Specifically, the prototypes are said to include "wider antenna lines (>1mm) for 5G." These lines will be made of glass, ceramic or sapphire, says Geskin.

Lastly, Geskin reports that Apple eventually wants to do away with the Lightning port and switch to an entirely wireless charging solution, suggesting the company has no plans to adopt USB-C across its iPhones, as some have hoped.

Geskin has shared some accurate information in the past, including details about the iPhone X prior to that device’s release, but his track record is not perfect. This rumor should be treated with skepticism until it is corroborated by other sources.

Avatar
AnthonyHarris
43 minutes ago at 04:54 am


”Lastly, Geskin reports that Apple eventually wants to do away with the Lightning port and switch to an entirely wireless charging solution, suggesting the company has no plans to adopt USB-C across its iPhones, as some have hoped.”


Go ahead. Pull the other one.


If Apple did that I wouldn't buy another iPhone. Simple as that.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
fokmik
31 minutes ago at 05:06 am
They barely gave us 18w in the box,now for truly wireless charging they have to give us an qi charger in the box..so impossible
Come on,this guy is just a guy that draw some sketches..is not mark G
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Pepe4life
52 minutes ago at 04:45 am
Apple wants to eliminate wired charging? They can’t even make an AirPower charging pad, why would I trust them to design a wireless charging tech that is as fast and efficient as wired charging?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DTphonehome
37 minutes ago at 05:00 am
I’m thinking the 2020 revision will feature 5G and USB-C. Maybe a smaller notch. I think the notchless design will come in the next major revision. I don’t see them eliminating the wired port altogether as wireless charging just isn’t fast or ubiquitous enough. You can’t expect people to carry around a wireless charging pad for charging on the go.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jezbd1997
35 minutes ago at 05:01 am


If Apple did that I wouldn't buy another iPhone. Simple as that.

I would be very upset if they did it, it’s inefficient and not a real solution for now anyway.
I don’t even own a wireless charger other than the Apple Watch adaptor
Edit: Seems unlikely as someone else said they'd have to include a wireless charger which will cost more, and we only just got an 18w charger in the box
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
joelhinch
29 minutes ago at 05:07 am
The "end" goal for iPhone has always been to be a like "slab of glass"
As time goes on I think we will see things eliminated as it becomes acceptable (ie. if improvements in wireless charge efficiency/speed are made). I think we are close to;

* charging port removed in favour of induction
* SIM tray removed for dual eSIM
* physical moving part buttons removed for 'haptic' or pressure based buttons

With the potential for;

* Ear-piece speaker replaced for vibration

Microphone and the loudspeaker are the only difficult ones. Camera can be hidden behind glass.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jezbd1997
11 minutes ago at 05:26 am
Keep dreaming...it cannot be done...maybe in 2023 or 2024 since now Apple is staying with the same design for 3 years

Same design doesn’t necessarily mean the notch can’t change, if they perfect the tech by 2021 I reckon we’ll have it.
Or if next year they change it so there’s a slightly bigger forehead instead which I’d be happy with
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fokmik
5 minutes ago at 05:32 am
I said keep dreaming for 2020
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
fokmik
50 minutes ago at 04:47 am
In that render....is not "Smaller Notch" it is an notchless sketchy
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
johnyslats
44 minutes ago at 04:53 am
Apple prototyping a smaller notch is pretty much a given at this stage, right? I wonder if this is really anything more than conjecture on Geskin's part. He just seems to court twitter likes with renders and half truths after his initial success with the iPhone X leak
Rating: 1 Votes
