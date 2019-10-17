Apple TV+ Comedy Series 'Dickinson' Previewed in New 'Immortality' Trailer

Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar-nominated actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld. Created, written, and executive produced by Alena Smith, the series explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson, according to Apple.
Apple TV+ is Apple's upcoming subscription-based streaming video service, launching November 1 in over 100 countries and regions. The platform will eventually offer dozens of original TV shows and movies, such as "The Morning Show," "See," "For All Mankind," "Snoopy in Space," and "The Elephant Queen."
Here are the previous two trailers for Dickinson:
Apple TV+ will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. Since September 10, customers who purchase any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, or Mac can get one year of Apple TV+ for free.