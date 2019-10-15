Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
macOS Catalina Now Available
Goldman Sachs CEO Calls Apple Card the 'Most Successful Credit Card Launch Ever'
Apple created the Apple Card in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, launching the credit card in August. Solomon stated that since the August launch, the bank has seen a high level of consumer demand for the Apple Card.
“In three short years, we have raised $55 billion in deposits on the Marcus platform, generated $5 billion in loans, and built a new credit-card platform and launched Apple Card,” Solomon said, adding “which we believe is the most successful credit-card launch ever.”iPhone owners can sign up for Apple Card right in the Wallet app on iOS, and once they're approved they can begin using the digital version of the card immediately. Apple Card also comes in a physical titanium credit card to be used at places that don't accept Apple Pay.
“Since August, we’ve been pleased to see a high level of consumer demand for the product. From an operational and risk perspective, we’ve handled the inflows smoothly and without comprising our credit underwriting standards.”
Top Rated Comments(View all)
As with any card, you use a card for its strengths and other cards for their strengths. It certainly doesn’t make sense to use the Citi Double Cash for foreign transactions, (like for travel) because they charge you a fee.
Until they can beat the 2% cash back on everything like Citi-Double does, this card makes no financial sense (except for apple purchases and select retailers giving 3%)
My Reserve card crushes Citi Double cash for travel and dining.
2% on ApplePay transactions anywhere in the world is compelling and they’ve added 3% at Walgreens.
No card has it all but Apple Card is certainly in the running for cards that should be in your rotation.
Don't waste money and you won't need you freakin cashback.
It's effectively a 2% discount on every single thing you buy, which for me, adds up to a pretty decent amount of money per year. If you can resist overspending and pay it off in full every month, using a credit card with rewards for everything is a no-brainer.
I got the Apple Card and then realized that I can’t download transactions into software apps like Quicken or internet based apps like Mint! Really Apple? Except for the odd Apple hardware upgrade, I won’t be using the card until you support the world of computer enabled finance.
they heard you. they're on it.
They say that functionality is coming soon.
I got the Apple Card and then realized that I can’t download transactions into software apps like Quicken or internet based apps like Mint! Really Apple? Except for the odd Apple hardware upgrade, I won’t be using the card until you support the world of computer enabled finance.
[ Read All Comments ]