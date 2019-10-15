New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Goldman Sachs CEO Calls Apple Card the 'Most Successful Credit Card Launch Ever'

Tuesday October 15, 2019 8:49 am PDT by Mitchel Broussard
The Apple Card was "the most successful credit-card launch ever," according to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon (via CNBC). The quote came from a Goldman Sachs conference call held earlier today, in which Solomon discussed the bank's new initiatives with its investors.


Apple created the ‌Apple Card‌ in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard, launching the credit card in August. Solomon stated that since the August launch, the bank has seen a high level of consumer demand for the ‌Apple Card‌.
“In three short years, we have raised $55 billion in deposits on the Marcus platform, generated $5 billion in loans, and built a new credit-card platform and launched ‌Apple Card‌,” Solomon said, adding “which we believe is the most successful credit-card launch ever.”

“Since August, we’ve been pleased to see a high level of consumer demand for the product. From an operational and risk perspective, we’ve handled the inflows smoothly and without comprising our credit underwriting standards.”
iPhone owners can sign up for ‌Apple Card‌ right in the Wallet app on iOS, and once they're approved they can begin using the digital version of the card immediately. ‌Apple Card‌ also comes in a physical titanium credit card to be used at places that don't accept Apple Pay.

Baymowe335
35 minutes ago at 08:57 am


Until they can beat the 2% cash back on everything like Citi-Double does, this card makes no financial sense (except for apple purchases and select retailers giving 3%)

As with any card, you use a card for its strengths and other cards for their strengths. It certainly doesn’t make sense to use the Citi Double Cash for foreign transactions, (like for travel) because they charge you a fee.

My Reserve card crushes Citi Double cash for travel and dining.

2% on ApplePay transactions anywhere in the world is compelling and they’ve added 3% at Walgreens.

No card has it all but Apple Card is certainly in the running for cards that should be in your rotation.
Rating: 5 Votes
Breaking Good
11 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Coming from a company that received a US$10 Billion taxpayer funded bailout back in 2008.
Rating: 5 Votes
12dylan34
14 minutes ago at 09:18 am


Don't waste money and you won't need you freakin cashback.


It's effectively a 2% discount on every single thing you buy, which for me, adds up to a pretty decent amount of money per year. If you can resist overspending and pay it off in full every month, using a credit card with rewards for everything is a no-brainer.
Rating: 4 Votes
MoreRumors?
29 minutes ago at 09:03 am
Like Apple, Goldman Sachs won’t say how many actually have been issued the Apple CC. What does successful mean without actual number to gauge or compare?
Rating: 4 Votes
Mutepointer
15 minutes ago at 09:17 am
The Apple Card was "the most successful credit-card launch ever," according to Goldman Sachs CEO. Translation = $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$
Rating: 3 Votes
twocents
38 minutes ago at 08:54 am
I can't really say that I *like* having another credit card, but Apple really put some polish on this service with no fees, transparency with interest rates, and spending tracking. Looking forward to additional 3%-er partners soon
Rating: 3 Votes
yossi
40 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Until they can beat the 2% cash back on everything like Citi-Double does, this card makes no financial sense (except for apple purchases and select retailers giving 3%)
Rating: 2 Votes
alexandr
29 minutes ago at 09:02 am


I got the Apple Card and then realized that I can’t download transactions into software apps like Quicken or internet based apps like Mint! Really Apple? Except for the odd Apple hardware upgrade, I won’t be using the card until you support the world of computer enabled finance.


they heard you. they're on it.
Rating: 2 Votes
joshwenke
29 minutes ago at 09:03 am


I got the Apple Card and then realized that I can’t download transactions into software apps like Quicken or internet based apps like Mint! Really Apple? Except for the odd Apple hardware upgrade, I won’t be using the card until you support the world of computer enabled finance.

They say that functionality is coming soon.
Rating: 1 Votes
alexandr
38 minutes ago at 08:54 am
well it was the most anticipated cc to ever launch :)
Rating: 1 Votes

