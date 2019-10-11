New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Sets 'Aggressive' 2022 Deadline to Bring Custom 5G Modems to iPhones

Friday October 11, 2019 4:02 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Apple has reportedly set an aggressive 2022 deadline to develop in-house 5G modems as part of a system-on-a-chip (SoC) design to be used in future iPhones and iPads, claims a new report today.


According to Fast Company, Apple plans to have completed all the development, testing, and certification necessary by the new deadline to be able to include the modems in new iPhones the same year.

However, given the arduous testing and certification process required after the chip design and fabrication is complete, a two-years deadline for the modem is "really pushing it," according to the report's source, who is said to have knowledge of Apple's plans.

The main stumbling block is said to be the network optimization testing that's necessary to make sure the modem doesn't conflict with the wireless networks of other carriers. In addition, tests are needed to ensure compliance with global standards, not to mention the ability of the modem to satisfy FCC requirements.

Given those hurdles, Fast Company's source believes 2023 may be a more realistic completion date for Apple's SoC modem.

Apple agreed to acquire the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business in June, with a view to accelerating the development of its own 5G modem. A previous source claimed the iPhone maker wants to have an in-house chip ready for use in some of its products by 2021, while earlier sources reported timeframes of between 2022 and 2025.

Whatever the timeline is and regardless of whether Apple is able to stick to it, the company's transition to custom 5G modems will likely happen in phases, starting with lower-end and older models of devices. Apple has a multiyear chipset supply agreement with Qualcomm, and a six-year patent license agreement, so it doesn't exactly have to rush the process.

In the meantime, Apple is expected to use Qualcomm's chips for the first 5G-enabled iPhones in 2020.

[ 15 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
1 hour ago at 04:11 am
Tbh 3G was fast enough for me. What I’d like to see is Apple working toward lower prices. Their Pro iPhone doesn’t even have a USBc port and still retails for €1,179 in my country for the 64 GB version. I shudder to think what an Apple car might cost. And parts?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
recoil80
48 minutes ago at 04:30 am
Makes perfectly sense, that was my prediction when they acquired Intel modem division. They needed to settle with Qualcomm to have 5G in 2020, but Intel was working on the 5G modem so they don't need to start from scratch.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
AvisDeene
25 minutes ago at 04:53 am
4G is fast enough for me, I would rather carriers improve their current network rather than rush 5G. 2022 will be soon enough, especially if it will give Apple time to work on making their 5G implementation not be battery hogs.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
kofman13
31 minutes ago at 04:47 am
5G is sooooooo pointless,
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]