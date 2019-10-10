Clive Owen Joins Upcoming Apple TV+ Series 'Lisey's Story' With Julianne Moore

Apple gave a straight to series order for "Lisey's Story" earlier this year. The show is based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, with Stephen King writing all eight episodes in addition to executive producing.
"Lisey's Story" is a psychological horror with romance elements. It's split between Lisey's life in the present time and her dead husband's life (who was a famous novelist) as she remembers it.
Lisey begans to remember things about her husband that she had suppressed while being terrorized in the present by a former fan of her husband's. Owen will play Lisey's husband, Scott Landon.
Clive Owen is known for movies like "Children of Men," "Inside Man," "Closer," "Sin City," and "Hemingway & Gellhorn." Along with King, Moore, and Owen the series also boasts J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions as executive producers.
"Lisey's Story" is one of many TV shows that will be offered on Apple TV+, Apple's upcoming television streaming service that will launch on November 1.
Apple TV+ will be priced at $4.99 per month when it launches, with a family of up to six people able to watch for that price. Apple is offering a free one-year Apple TV+ subscription with the purchase of an iPhone, Apple TV, Mac, or iPad.