Apple's Reintroduced 'Texas Hold'em' Game Expands to iPad

In the app's release notes, Apple says that Texas Hold'em can be played on the iPad , and Apple recommends playing it using Split View or Slide Over.
Texas Hold'em comes to iPad--enjoy it full screen, or play it while you do something else using Split View or Slide Over.Apple originally released the Texas Hold'em app as part of the App Store's 10th anniversary, which Apple celebrated in 2018. The updated version has been redesigned and rebuilt from the ground up with high-resolution graphics, new characters, and more challenging gameplay.
For those unfamiliar with Texas Hold'em, it's a poker variation that lets players bet and bluff their way through 10 gameplay locations like Las Vegas, Paris, and Macau. The updated version of Texas Hold'em is free to play and it supports up to eight players through WiFi or offline playback against 24 computer opponents.
Apple first introduced Texas Hold'em on the iPod in September 2006 before adding it to the iPhone when the App Store launched on July 11, 2008. The game was pulled from the App Store in November 2011 and it was unavailable until its 2019 return.
Texas Hold'em can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]