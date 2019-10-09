New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

macOS Catalina's Biggest Changes: What to Check Out After Upgrading

Wednesday October 9, 2019 1:55 pm PDT by Juli Clover
macOS Catalina, which came out on Monday, is the newest version of the operating system that runs on the Mac. Catalina brings some significant changes, including the removal of the iTunes app, a new Sidecar feature, an updated Find My app, and more.

In our latest YouTube video and in the article below, we're going to go over some must-know  macOS Catalina  features that will be useful to those who have just updated and want to familiarize themselves with the changes.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

  • No More iTunes - Apple removed iTunes in  macOS Catalina , splitting it up into three new apps: Music, TV, and Podcasts. These three apps offer all of the functionality that was previously in iTunes, so you can still get to your music library, access TV shows and movies you purchased, and listen to your favorite podcasts. You can still make iTunes Store purchases, too.

  • Finder Syncing - Since there's no iTunes app, you won't use iTunes to manage your devices that are plugged in. Instead, when you plug in an iPhone or iPad to your Mac, you'll see it in the left side of the Finder window where you can get to all the same controls you had in iTunes.

  • Apple Watch Password Authentication - You've long been able to unlock a Mac with an  Apple Watch , but in  macOS Catalina , the  Apple Watch  can also be used to authenticate passwords or approve app installations when you double tap on the Side button. This is especially handy on Macs that don't have Touch ID. Get to the settings by opening up System Preferences and choosing the Security and Privacy section.

  •  Sidecar  -  Sidecar  is a new feature in  macOS Catalina  that lets you use your  iPad  as a secondary display. The easiest way to activate  Sidecar  is to click on the AirPlay icon on the Mac. If you have a Sidecar-compatible  iPad , it will show up in the list of available devices.  Sidecar  is limited to newer Macs and on the  iPad , it only works with iPads that support the Apple Pencil. Make sure to check out our Sidecar guide for more info.

  •  iPad  Apps for Mac - Apple in  macOS Catalina  introduced new "Catalyst" developer tools that are designed to make it easier for developers to port their  iPad  apps to the Mac, which means you can expect some of your favorite iOS apps to be available on the Mac. Catalyst apps are still rolling out, but some high-profile options are already available like GoodNotes 5, Carrot Weather, HabitMinder, and more.

  •  Find My  - There's a new  Find My  app on the Mac, which brings a dedicated app for finding friends and devices for the first time.  Find My  combines  Find My  Mac and  Find My  Friends, so it's the one-stop shop for whatever you're looking for.  Find My  even lets you find your Mac when it's closed and has no WiFi connection by leveraging a Bluetooth connection to other iPhones and Apple devices that are nearby. The new  Find My  capabilities give you a better chance of finding a lost or stolen device.

  • No More 32-Bit Apps -  macOS Catalina  does not support 32-bit apps, which means some older apps might not work after upgrading. This mostly only applies to apps that haven't been updated in a long time, but it's still something that may take users by surprise. For more info, make sure to check out our 32-bit Mac app guide.
Many of the apps on the Mac have been overhauled with new features. Reminders, for example, has a whole new look and an easier to use interface, while Photos has a new view that organizes everything by day, month, or year. Notes lets you share folders for the first time, and there's a Picture by Picture option in Safari.

For a full rundown on all of the features that you'll find in  macOS Catalina , take a look at our macOS Catalina roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Catalina
[ 0 comments ]