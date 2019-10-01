Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS and iPadOS 13.1 Now Available
Apple Releasing New iOS 13 Developer Beta Today With Deep Fusion for New iPhones
According to The Verge, today's update is aimed at adding Deep Fusion to Apple's newest iPhones.
Deep Fusion is a new image processing system that uses the A13 Bionic and the Neural Engine. Deep Fusion takes advantage of machine learning techniques to do pixel-by-pixel processing of photos, optimizing for texture, details, and noise in each part of the image.
The feature is aimed at improving indoor photos and photos taken in medium lighting, and it's a feature that will automatically activate based on the lens being used and the light level in the room. The wide-angle lens will use Smart HDR by default for bright scenes, with Deep Fusion activating in medium or low light and Night mode activating for darker scenes.
The telephoto lens will use Deep Fusion primarily, but Smart HDR will activate instead when the lighting is very bright. Dark Mode activates when the lighting is dark. The ultra wide-angle lens uses Smart HDR only and does not support Deep Fusion (or Night mode).
The Verge has a rundown on how Deep Fusion works, with info sourced from Apple. Deep Fusion runs entirely in the background, and unlike Night mode, there's no option to toggle it on or off.
Deep Fusion is a complex process, with the hardware in the iPhone performing several actions when a photo is taken. Prior to when the shutter button is pressed, the camera captures three frames at a fast shutter speed to freeze motion. When the shutter press happens, an additional three photos are captured, and then one longer photo is taken to preserve detail.
The three regular photos and the long-exposure shot are merged into what Apple is calling a "synthetic long," which is different from Smart HDR. Deep Fusion chooses the short exposure image that has the most detail, and then merges it with the synthetic long exposure (it's just two frames that are merged).
The images are then run through a four-step processing procedure, pixel by pixel, aimed at increasing detail and providing instructions to the A13 chip on how the two images (detail, tone, color, luminance and more) should be blended together.
Taking a Deep Fusion shot takes just a bit longer than taking a normal Smart HDR image, right around a second, so Apple will initially show a proxy image if you tap over into Photos right after taking a Deep Fusion shot, though it will quickly be replaced with the full Deep Fusion image.
There are no specific details on when iOS 13.2 (and presumably iPadOS 13.2) are coming, but the update could be released any time now.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Isn’t that how it goes here? Complain about features before they’re even released??
You haven't even seen it in action yet and you already wish it could be turned off? :oops:
Really wish this could be turned off. The Smart HDR has pretty terrible skintones, especially for video, turning everyone into a "Trump-orange" color in many situations. I wouldn't trust the new version.
You haven't even seen it in action yet and you already wish it could be turned off? :oops:
You haven't even seen it in action yet and you already wish it could be turned off? :oops:
Agreed, and while I do t use HDR a ton it looks pretty damn good on my xs Max. No orange on my peeps
Dark...or Deep?
Why won't they activate this for xs max? The hardware can't handle it?
Typical Apple!
XS has a cheap autofocus system not the 100% focus pixels Deep Fusion needs
[ Read All Comments ]