'Black Panther' Star Winston Duke to Star in Apple's 'Swagger' TV Series

Duke will play Ike, a youth basketball coach who used to be a star player. Production on the show is set to begin in October, more than a year after Apple first picked up the series.
"Swagger," which is based on NBA star Kevin Durant's youth basketball experiences, is said to explore the world of youth basketball, the players, their families, and their coaches.
"Swagger" is one of the TV shows that Apple is developing for its Apple TV+ streaming service, which is set to launch in November. As production is first starting, "Swagger" won't be available at launch and will instead be a show premiering at a later date.
Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month for up to six family members, and Apple is offering a free one-year subscription to customers who purchase an Apple TV, Mac, iPad, or iPhone.