Spotify Testing Siri Support on iOS 13
Apple opened up its SiriKit framework to third-party music, podcasts, audiobooks, and radio apps in iOS 13 and iPadOS, enabling users to use Siri to control audio playback in supported apps. It is now up to third-party apps to take advantage of this functionality, with Spotify and Pandora among the first to do so.
When asking Siri to play a song, album, or so forth, users must specify "on Spotify" or else the feature defaults to Apple Music.
Spotify is finally getting Siri support with iOS 13. You can ask Siri to play songs, albums, and playlists. Here’s how it works: https://t.co/Oc7LegT5yr pic.twitter.com/6F97fbjLtX— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 27, 2019
Spotify's inability to offer the same Siri integration as Apple Music was one of the tentpoles of its anticompetitive complaint against Apple that it filed with the European Commission earlier this year.
Spotify has not provided a timeframe for rolling out Siri support to all users, but we will provide an update when that happens.
