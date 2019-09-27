Spotify Testing Siri Support on iOS 13

New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Friday September 27, 2019 6:01 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Spotify has added Siri support to the latest beta version of its iOS app, allowing users to ask Siri to play songs, albums, and playlists in Spotify on an iPhone running iOS 13 or later, as noted by The Verge's Tom Warren.


Apple opened up its SiriKit framework to third-party music, podcasts, audiobooks, and radio apps in iOS 13 and iPadOS, enabling users to use Siri to control audio playback in supported apps. It is now up to third-party apps to take advantage of this functionality, with Spotify and Pandora among the first to do so.

When asking Siri to play a song, album, or so forth, users must specify "on Spotify" or else the feature defaults to Apple Music.


Spotify's inability to offer the same Siri integration as Apple Music was one of the tentpoles of its anticompetitive complaint against Apple that it filed with the European Commission earlier this year.

Spotify has not provided a timeframe for rolling out Siri support to all users, but we will provide an update when that happens.

