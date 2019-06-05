New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Spotify and Other Music and Podcasts Apps Can Choose to Support Siri in iOS 13

Wednesday June 5, 2019 6:53 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Hey Siri, play Old Town Road on Spotify.

Ask that now and Siri will tell you that it cannot play songs from Spotify, but that could change soon. Apple is opening up its SiriKit framework to third-party music, podcasts, audiobooks, and radio apps in iOS 13 and iPadOS, enabling users to use Siri to control audio playback in supported apps.

Mockup of Siri support for Spotify

It will be up to developers to enable this functionality in their apps. We've reached out to Spotify, Amazon, Google, Pandora, Tidal, Overcast, Castro, and several other popular music and podcasts app developers to see if they have plans to support Siri, and we'll update this story if we hear back.

Spotify recently accused Apple of anticompetitive business practices, and its inability to integrate with Siri was one of its complaints. "Apple won't allow us to be on HomePod and they definitely won't let us connect with Siri to play your jams," said Spotify. Going forward, the latter is no longer the case.

The first betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS were seeded to developers on Monday, with public betas to follow in July. The software updates will be widely released in the fall, likely alongside new iPhones in September as usual.

Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS
Tags: Siri Guide, Spotify, SiriKit
[ 12 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Tapiture
29 minutes ago at 06:55 am
Apple is letting water out to ease pressure on the dam, so to speak. Nevertheless, glad they’re opening Siri up to competitors.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
x-evil-x
6 minutes ago at 07:19 am
there needs to be Siri support system wide for every app.
I hate that I can't use Siri for my nest. or deeper Siri commands for lifx bulbs that the developer can add for shortcuts to scenes for their bulbs/led strips.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]