Apple Says Taptic Engine in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is Made of 100% Recycled Rare Earth Elements

The Taptic Engine, which powers haptic feedback, represents around 25 percent of the total rare earth elements used in each iPhone.
"This is one of those happy coincidences where what is good for the planet is really good for business at the same time," Apple's environmental chief Lisa Jackson told Reuters. "One of the things we talk about a lot internally, just in general, is how much more resilient this makes our supply chain."
Apple is able to recover and sort some rare earth elements using its recycling robot Daisy.