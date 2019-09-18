Apple Says Taptic Engine in iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro is Made of 100% Recycled Rare Earth Elements

Wednesday September 18, 2019 5:44 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple this week published environmental reports for the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, revealing that the Taptic Engine in all three devices is made of 100 percent recycled rare earth elements.


The Taptic Engine, which powers haptic feedback, represents around 25 percent of the total rare earth elements used in each iPhone.

"This is one of those happy coincidences where what is good for the planet is really good for business at the same time," Apple's environmental chief Lisa Jackson told Reuters. "One of the things we talk about a lot internally, just in general, is how much more resilient this makes our supply chain."

Apple is able to recover and sort some rare earth elements using its recycling robot Daisy.

