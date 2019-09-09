New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple's Greg Joswiak Says Touch ID Will 'Continue to Have a Role'

Monday September 9, 2019 6:37 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's vice president of product marketing Greg Joswiak recently spoke with the UK's Daily Express about the future of its biometric authentication systems, noting that while Face ID will be expanded to more devices over time, Touch ID will "continue to have a role" for the foreseeable future.


"Certainly, we'll continue to put it on more devices but also Touch ID will continue to have a role - it's a great technology on our iPad lineup and we don't see it going away anytime soon," said Joswiak.

While the latest iPad Pro models are equipped with the more-expensive Face ID system, lower-end iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini models still have Touch ID home buttons to keep costs down, and that will likely remain the case for years. Touch ID is also built into recent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.

As for the iPhone, Apple continues to sell older iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models with Touch ID, but it has not introduced a new iPhone with fingerprint authentication since 2017. The upcoming iPhone 11 models are expected to stick with Face ID, which Apple says has been made 30 percent faster in iOS 13.

Looking ahead, multiple reports have claimed that Apple plans to release an iPhone with both Face ID and an under-display fingerprint scanner in 2020 or 2021. The under-display option could certainly be given a new name, however, to distinguish it from traditional Touch ID with a home button.

Avatar
Freida
54 minutes ago at 06:51 am
Totally cannot wait. FaceID is much worse in almost every way than TouchID. TouchID is superior.
The only reason why FaceID exists is because they wanted bigger screen and no bezels but couldn't get the TouchID under the display to work in time.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
rizzo41999
1 hour ago at 06:40 am
Great! More practical and less gimmicky, honestly.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Moonjumper
1 hour ago at 06:41 am
Great. I much prefer being able to interact with the security when I want instead of having a camera stare at me the whole time.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
FaustsHausUK
1 hour ago at 06:46 am
TouchID is superior in basically every use case except when your hands are wet. My iPhone has touch, my iPad has face, and the latter is finicky as heck.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
duervo
56 minutes ago at 06:50 am
Good. I prefer TouchID over FaceID.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
The Don Onez
1 hour ago at 06:40 am
Can't wait for Touch ID and Face ID mash up!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
BootsWalking
45 minutes ago at 07:01 am
Of course Touch ID will always have a role - Face ID was a stopgap measure until Apple figured out how to get a fingerprint sensor to work under a display. Once that's done Apple will still keep Face ID around since it's a freebie feature from the depth cameras the phones will have to support their real purpose - AR functionality.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Logamaniac
16 minutes ago at 07:30 am
When I upgrade my phone next I’d prefer touchid over faceid. Hopefully I’ll have the option to go flagship and not be forced to take faceid after my 8+. Typically I have my phone unlocked in my hand before I’m ever looking at it and when I need to approve Apple pay I’m not trying to need to see my face to approve the purchase of Orange tictacs.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
TheKDub
49 minutes ago at 06:57 am
I think Apple will incorporate both in the future phones and I'm all for that.

I do read some comments here that some ppl don't want TouchID to come back (even if FaceID stays), a stance that I don't quite understand - wouldn't you rather have 2 options than 1 and use whatever works best for you (TouchId or FaceID) when you want it to?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
41 minutes ago at 07:04 am

Totally cannot wait. FaceID is much worse in almost every way than TouchID. TouchID is superior.
The only reason why FaceID exists is because they wanted bigger screen and no bezels but couldn't get the TouchID under the display to work in time.

No. I would never go back to a Touch ID phone.

Of course Touch ID will always have a role - Face ID was a stopgap measure until Apple figured out how to get a fingerprint sensor to work under a display. Once that's done Apple will still keep Face ID around since it's a freebie feature from the depth cameras the phones will have to support their real purpose - AR functionality.

Except Apple said the exact opposite. Just because you might prefer Touch ID doesn’t mean Face ID was plan B.
Rating: 2 Votes

