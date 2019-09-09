Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple's Greg Joswiak Says Touch ID Will 'Continue to Have a Role'
"Certainly, we'll continue to put it on more devices but also Touch ID will continue to have a role - it's a great technology on our iPad lineup and we don't see it going away anytime soon," said Joswiak.
While the latest iPad Pro models are equipped with the more-expensive Face ID system, lower-end iPad, iPad Air, and iPad mini models still have Touch ID home buttons to keep costs down, and that will likely remain the case for years. Touch ID is also built into recent MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models.
As for the iPhone, Apple continues to sell older iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models with Touch ID, but it has not introduced a new iPhone with fingerprint authentication since 2017. The upcoming iPhone 11 models are expected to stick with Face ID, which Apple says has been made 30 percent faster in iOS 13.
Looking ahead, multiple reports have claimed that Apple plans to release an iPhone with both Face ID and an under-display fingerprint scanner in 2020 or 2021. The under-display option could certainly be given a new name, however, to distinguish it from traditional Touch ID with a home button.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
The only reason why FaceID exists is because they wanted bigger screen and no bezels but couldn't get the TouchID under the display to work in time.
I do read some comments here that some ppl don't want TouchID to come back (even if FaceID stays), a stance that I don't quite understand - wouldn't you rather have 2 options than 1 and use whatever works best for you (TouchId or FaceID) when you want it to?
Totally cannot wait. FaceID is much worse in almost every way than TouchID. TouchID is superior.
The only reason why FaceID exists is because they wanted bigger screen and no bezels but couldn't get the TouchID under the display to work in time.
Of course Touch ID will always have a role - Face ID was a stopgap measure until Apple figured out how to get a fingerprint sensor to work under a display. Once that's done Apple will still keep Face ID around since it's a freebie feature from the depth cameras the phones will have to support their real purpose - AR functionality.Except Apple said the exact opposite. Just because you might prefer Touch ID doesn’t mean Face ID was plan B.
[ Read All Comments ]