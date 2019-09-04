New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 to Developers

Wednesday September 4, 2019 10:04 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the second beta of an upcoming iPadOS and iOS 13.1 update to developers, one week after seeding the first beta and ahead of the actual launch of iOS 13 and iPadOS.

iOS 13.1 and iPadOS 13.1 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or over-the-air after the proper profiles have been installed.


Apple in late August released the first iOS 13.1 beta, which came as a surprise because Apple has never released a point update for software that's not out yet. Apple is likely aiming to make iOS 13.1 ready for download shortly after iOS 13 becomes available and new iPhones launch, as the iOS 13 update may have already been finalized for installation on new devices.

The iOS 13.1 update includes several features that were announced at WWDC but were ultimately removed from iOS 13 over the beta testing period. Shortcuts Automations, for example, is back in iOS 13.1. Shortcuts Automations allows Shortcuts users to create personal and home automations from the Shortcuts app to have actions performed automatically when specific conditions occur.

Share ETA, a major maps feature, is also available in iOS 13.1. With Share ETA, you can share your estimated time of arrival to a location with a friend or family member.

Other new features include new icons on the volume indicator when headphones or speakers are connected (with icons for AirPods, Beats headphones, and HomePod), more detailed HomeKit icons in the Home app, and updates to Dynamic Wallpapers.

Mouse support, an accessibility option in iOS 13, has been improved in iOS 13.1 allowing a long press or 3D Touch to be mapped to the right click function of the mouse. Reading goals now include PDFs, Nike+ is now just Nike, and iOS 13.1 supports HEVC video encoding with alpha channels.

There are some other smaller changes in iOS 13.1, which are outlined in our first iOS 13.1 article. If we find new features in iOS 13.1 beta 2, we'll update this post.

Avatar
Braderunner
44 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Hope this fixes the battery drain issue for the Watch. :rolleyes:
Rating: 5 Votes
Goldfrapp
Goldfrapp
46 minutes ago at 10:05 am
10 betas and Mail and iCloud Drive are still a huge toxic hellstew of bugs
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
theapplehead
37 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Are they really about to release iOS 13 the way it is??? That’s a scary thought to be sure.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
AppleFan91
43 minutes ago at 10:08 am

Are they ever going to allow users to install 3rd party dictionaries ? iOS/iPadOS 13.1 is still missing some key languages and there is absolutely no way of adding those to the system.

Ducking
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
MRGRAY6997
22 minutes ago at 10:29 am
Well quick share is back, I m missed that feature.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
chrisdazzo
19 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Share sheet is indeed working as expected, once again.
Rating: 2 Votes
Jhawkfan
Jhawkfan
32 minutes ago at 10:18 am
Wish they would bring back the Announce messages using Siri option with AirPods.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Chris The Bipolarbear
42 minutes ago at 10:09 am
Wish they would issue weekly updates for Catalina that to me is more important to get that right than work on a post release version of IOS
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
chrisdazzo
40 minutes ago at 10:11 am
Build 17A5831c.
Prev. 17A5821e.

Interesting bit about Sidecar in the RN:

If you update to iPadOS 13.1 beta 2, you will be unable to use Sidecar until a future version of macOS Catalina beta is released. (54903543)
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Phillyfinest89
37 minutes ago at 10:14 am
This is beta 2 of 13.1. iOS 13 is done and I’m pretty sure the mail bug and so and so are already fix in the Gm. The bug/problem need to be resolved was small and Apple pretty much had enough feedback to fix them without needing anymore feedback.
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]