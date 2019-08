What's New in iOS 13.1 Beta 1: Share ETA and Shortcuts Automations Return, Plus More

Apple today released a surprise iOS 13.1 beta, which is unprecedented as the company has never before released a point update for an unreleased software update.iOS 13.1 was not a mistake, though, and it appears to be an update that Apple will debut shortly after the release of iOS 13 , necessitating developer testing now. iOS 13.1 includes new features and brings back some features that were removed from the iOS 13 update over the beta testing period.- Automations, a Shortcuts feature removed in iOS 13 , has returned in iOS 13.1. With Automations, you can create personal and home automations from the Shortcuts app to have certain actions performed when specific conditions occur.- Share ETA has returned to the Maps app, allowing users to share their estimated time of arrival with a friend or family member once directions to a specific place have been entered.- Apple has made some tweaks to the available dynamic wallpapers, shifting the overall look and color of some of them. The Dynamic wallpapers previously limited to the iPhone X and later are also now available on older devices.- When adjusting the volume of your iPhone with AirPods connected, you'll see an AirPods icon on the volume bar.- HomeKit devices in the Home app have updated, more detailed icons in iOS 13 beta 1. These same icons were added to the most recent macOS Catalina beta.- According to developer Steve Troughton-Smith , it's now possible to map the right click function of a mouse to the 3D Touch /long press action on an iOS device. Mouse support in iOS 13 and iPadOS is available as an accessibility option.- Apps that you have installed via Apple's TestFlight app (aka apps in beta) are now denoted with a more visible yellow dot next to them. The dot was previously green.According to Jeremy Horwitz , iOS 13.1 adds HEVC video encoding with alpha channels for easier green screen-style compositing.Know of a feature that's new in iOS 13 beta 1 that we left out? Make sure to let us know in the comments and we'll update this article.