Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Dickinson'

Monday August 26, 2019 10:27 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared the first official trailer for "Dickinson," another one of its upcoming television shows that stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, and others.

The trailer provides the first look at what we can expect from the show, which is a comedy focused on the life of poet Emily Dickinson.


"Dickinson" was one of the first Apple TV projects that Apple signed up for, with Apple inking a deal for the series back in May 2018.

Hailee Steinfeld, known for her roles in "True Grit," "Pitch Perfect 2," "Pitch Perfect 3," "Ender's Game," and coming of age film "Edge of Seventeen," takes on the titular role of Emily Dickinson in the series, while Jane Krakowski plays her mother.

Emily Dickinson was a prolific American poet known for short lines, slant rhymes, and irregular use of punctuation. Much of her work focused on death and immortality, and she was known for living a reclusive life. The show is said to explore the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn't fit into her own time.

According to the trailer, "Dickinson" is set to launch this fall, which means it will be one of the initial shows available when the service becomes available.

Apple hasn't provided a specific release date for when we can expect to see the TV+ series launch, but it is said to be coming this fall, perhaps in November. Rumors have suggested Apple is aiming to price the service at $9.99 per month.

"Dickinson" is just one of dozens of shows and films Apple is working on for Apple TV+. For a full list of everything that's known to be in development, check out our Apple TV+ content guide.

