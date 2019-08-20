Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Card Extending 3% Daily Cash to More Merchants, Starting With Uber and Uber Eats
Apple says additional merchants and apps will begin to offer three percent Daily Cash in the coming months.
The three percent reward was initially limited to purchases made directly with Apple, including at Apple Stores, Apple.com, the App Store, the iTunes Store, and for services like Apple Music and iCloud storage subscriptions.
All other purchases made with the Apple Card via Apple Pay will continue to receive two percent Daily Cash, while purchases made with the physical, titanium Apple Card qualify for one percent Daily Cash.
To apply for an Apple Card, simply open the Wallet app on an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, your digital Apple Card will be ready for purchases immediately.
Daily Cash is unlimited and paid out daily to your Apple Cash account. For more details, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide.
Great, how do I get one??It's available for everyone as of today. You just need to be on iOS 12.4 or higher, and open the wallet app, and click the plus icon in the top right to apply.
Yay, more merchants!
uber... oh, nevermind.
I know its fun to bag on Uber but on my last vacation Uber was invaluable - Uber (or a service like it) its indispensable IMO.
