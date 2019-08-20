New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Card Extending 3% Daily Cash to More Merchants, Starting With Uber and Uber Eats

Tuesday August 20, 2019 6:34 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Timed with the Apple Card launching widely in the United States today, Apple has announced that customers will now receive three percent Daily Cash when they use the Apple Card with Apple Pay for Uber and Uber Eats purchases.


Apple says additional merchants and apps will begin to offer three percent Daily Cash in the coming months.

The three percent reward was initially limited to purchases made directly with Apple, including at Apple Stores, Apple.com, the App Store, the iTunes Store, and for services like Apple Music and iCloud storage subscriptions.

All other purchases made with the Apple Card via Apple Pay will continue to receive two percent Daily Cash, while purchases made with the physical, titanium Apple Card qualify for one percent Daily Cash.

To apply for an Apple Card, simply open the Wallet app on an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, your digital Apple Card will be ready for purchases immediately.

Daily Cash is unlimited and paid out daily to your Apple Cash account. For more details, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide.

[ 20 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Dov.sakinis
25 minutes ago at 06:42 am
Really hope they expand it to some grocery stores. Then 3% cashback would be a sole reason to get this card and a lot of Apple Card haters would rethink their criticism. In the meantime, it’s still just an average credit card. I like it as it’s convenient and I do not care about APR, never missed a payment and no planning to buy more than I can afford to
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
M.PaulCezanne
29 minutes ago at 06:38 am
I wouldn't give money to Uber if I were having a heart attack and it was the only transportation available to the hospital, but expanding 3% could get very interesting...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JWort93
30 minutes ago at 06:37 am

Great, how do I get one??

It's available for everyone as of today. You just need to be on iOS 12.4 or higher, and open the wallet app, and click the plus icon in the top right to apply.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
agsystems
13 minutes ago at 06:54 am

Yay, more merchants!
uber... oh, nevermind.


I know its fun to bag on Uber but on my last vacation Uber was invaluable - Uber (or a service like it) its indispensable IMO.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]