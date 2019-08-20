Apple Card Now Available to All Customers in United States

Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Potential customers can apply for the Apple Card using the Wallet app, and after approval, can begin using the digital portion of the card for online and Apple Pay purchases immediately.
Apple Card availability is subject to approval, and customers need to qualify for Apple Card similar to any other credit card. Apple Card offers an APR between 12.99 and 23.99 percent based on credit score.
Apple will ship a physical titanium credit card to Apple Card users within a few days, providing an actual card for traditional credit card purchases. The titanium card is engraved with the cardholder's name, but features no card number, expiration date, or CVV for privacy purposes.
This information is still available, but it is accessible through the Wallet app. The card features a traditional magstripe along with a built-in chip for making purchases within stores.
Apple Card can be used for both standard purchases and Apple Pay purchases, with Apple providing rewards for both. Customers will get 3 percent cash back for purchases made at an Apple Store, 2 percent cash back for all Apple Pay purchases, and 1 percent cash back for all other purchases.
Cash back is provided in the form of "Daily Cash" that, as the name suggests, is paid out to customers on a daily basis. Daily Cash is added to the Apple Cash card in Wallet and can be used for purchases, sent to friends, or transferred to a bank account.
Apple Card is deeply integrated into the Wallet app and Apple is offering spend tracking and budgeting tools. Color-coded categories will give users an idea of how much money they're spending on food, activities, shopping, health care, entertainment, and more.
Apple will send notifications every time a purchase is made so users can monitor for fraudulent activity, and Apple is using machine learning and Apple Maps to make sure every single transaction made is clearly identified.
The Wallet app also helps out with payments, offering up multiple payment options and ways to minimize interest through higher, more regular payments. Apple Card will encourage customers to pay a bit more than the minimum each month to cut down on interest fees. Payments can be scheduled weekly, biweekly, and monthly, and can be made using a bank account just like any other credit card.
Apple Card is limited to the United States at the current time, but may expand to additional countries in the near future. Apple is already in talks with European regulators, and has trademarked Apple Card in Europe, Hong Kong, and Canada.
Apple Card is a no fee credit card. There are no annual fees, international fees, fees for making a late payment, or fees for exceeding your credit limit, which means there are no penalty rates for missing a payment. For more details on the Apple Card, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide.
Haha, no silly. You get charged interest after the first month. It's the privilege of having an Apple logo on your card. Precisely why I'm not getting one. It's a rip off and a joke. Bring this to other credit card companies and I think it would be neat, but I'm sure GS has a exclusivity agreement for taking this one similar to what ATT had back in the day.
Difference here is my reception is a non issue with this product. Actually better with competitors.
It's not exclusive anymore, like my iPhone 3GS....
17.99% with a 800+ credit score and over 100k / year income.
My only debt is my house and it is currently worth twice what I owe on it.
How the heck do I get 12.99%? Million / year income?
I pay off my current Amazon credit card every month. I use it for everything to get free books!
I think this card it a bit out of my league.
Tim Cook's personal card.
What world is that person living in to get that much daily cash?
"Apple Card is extending 3 percent Daily Cash to more merchants and apps."
1. Transaction notifications are real time, unlike my bank’s app. Better security.
2. Very few steps to pay the bill compared to the 10 steps in my bank’s app. (I pay the balance daily to maintain what I call ‘consciousness of spending’.)
3. Spending tracking is good enough that I’m seriously considering not bothering to use my current app.
4. It’s super easy to lock the physical card and then unlock it just before you have to use the card because Apple Pay isn’t available. It’s so many steps on my bank app to do this I don’t bother. I accept the hassle of my card getting skimmed once or twice a year while swiping at a fueling station. I have one card just for swiping. Now I’m thinking about using Apple Card for swiping.
5. The daily cash is better than my bank’s 1% rewards delivered monthly. You also get 3% Daily Cash on Apple Services like music, books, apps.
I’ve stopped using my bank credit cards.
I’m so impressed that I wrote Apple requesting Apple Cash replace my checkbook by adding a debit card, direct deposit, and checks for the one biller I can’t get to switch to ACH withdrawals. I should have the same benefits with with checking that Imdo with Apple Card.
