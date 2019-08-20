New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Card Now Available to All Customers in United States

Tuesday August 20, 2019 6:05 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple Card, the Apple-branded credit card that Apple is launching in partnership with Goldman Sachs, is available for everyone in the U.S. starting today following a preview period that launched a few weeks ago for some customers.

Potential customers can apply for the Apple Card using the Wallet app, and after approval, can begin using the digital portion of the card for online and Apple Pay purchases immediately.


Apple Card availability is subject to approval, and customers need to qualify for Apple Card similar to any other credit card. Apple Card offers an APR between 12.99 and 23.99 percent based on credit score.

Apple will ship a physical titanium credit card to Apple Card users within a few days, providing an actual card for traditional credit card purchases. The titanium card is engraved with the cardholder's name, but features no card number, expiration date, or CVV for privacy purposes.


This information is still available, but it is accessible through the Wallet app. The card features a traditional magstripe along with a built-in chip for making purchases within stores.

Apple Card can be used for both standard purchases and Apple Pay purchases, with Apple providing rewards for both. Customers will get 3 percent cash back for purchases made at an Apple Store, 2 percent cash back for all Apple Pay purchases, and 1 percent cash back for all other purchases.


Cash back is provided in the form of "Daily Cash" that, as the name suggests, is paid out to customers on a daily basis. Daily Cash is added to the Apple Cash card in Wallet and can be used for purchases, sent to friends, or transferred to a bank account.

Apple Card is deeply integrated into the Wallet app and Apple is offering spend tracking and budgeting tools. Color-coded categories will give users an idea of how much money they're spending on food, activities, shopping, health care, entertainment, and more.


Apple will send notifications every time a purchase is made so users can monitor for fraudulent activity, and Apple is using machine learning and Apple Maps to make sure every single transaction made is clearly identified.


The Wallet app also helps out with payments, offering up multiple payment options and ways to minimize interest through higher, more regular payments. Apple Card will encourage customers to pay a bit more than the minimum each month to cut down on interest fees. Payments can be scheduled weekly, biweekly, and monthly, and can be made using a bank account just like any other credit card.


Apple Card is limited to the United States at the current time, but may expand to additional countries in the near future. Apple is already in talks with European regulators, and has trademarked Apple Card in Europe, Hong Kong, and Canada.

Apple Card is a no fee credit card. There are no annual fees, international fees, fees for making a late payment, or fees for exceeding your credit limit, which means there are no penalty rates for missing a payment. For more details on the Apple Card, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide.

Tag: Apple Card Guide
[ 63 comments ]


benshive
46 minutes ago at 06:20 am
Just signed up for one. The offered credit limit was over twice the credit limit on my current card :)
[doublepost=1566307293][/doublepost]

Haha, no silly. You get charged interest after the first month. It's the privilege of having an Apple logo on your card. Precisely why I'm not getting one. It's a rip off and a joke. Bring this to other credit card companies and I think it would be neat, but I'm sure GS has a exclusivity agreement for taking this one similar to what ATT had back in the day.

Difference here is my reception is a non issue with this product. Actually better with competitors.

If you're using the card right you won't be charged interest for the first year or any year because you'll pay the balance off each month.
Rating: 6 Votes
IIGS User
58 minutes ago at 06:08 am
If everyone can have it, why would I want it?

It's not exclusive anymore, like my iPhone 3GS....
Rating: 4 Votes
BootsWalking
33 minutes ago at 06:33 am
I would never join a club that would have me as a member.
Rating: 3 Votes
960design
45 minutes ago at 06:21 am
Just got mine:
17.99% with a 800+ credit score and over 100k / year income.
My only debt is my house and it is currently worth twice what I owe on it.
How the heck do I get 12.99%? Million / year income?

I pay off my current Amazon credit card every month. I use it for everything to get free books!
I think this card it a bit out of my league.
Rating: 3 Votes
BarrettF77
53 minutes ago at 06:13 am
I have access to apply but I don't have interest to apply. Good luck Timmeh!
Rating: 2 Votes
960design
34 minutes ago at 06:32 am



What world is that person living in to get that much daily cash?

Tim Cook's personal card.
Rating: 2 Votes
kevmclane
51 minutes ago at 06:15 am
Wow I thought I was just lucky when I randomly tried the wallet app like 20 minutes ago lol. Got my card and titanium card will be here soon!
Rating: 2 Votes
Cscottrun
39 minutes ago at 06:27 am
Ok, I got my license to scan finally. I will say this, very easy to apply...very easy and user friendly to set up auto pay. I like the layout. The card may not have a ton of benefits, but I'm interested to see how it details charges, etc. If I recall, the charges post in real time and clearly state the merchant. Most credit card companies do not do this.
Rating: 2 Votes
nattK
36 minutes ago at 06:31 am
I think MacRumors missed out on an important piece of news in today's announcement: Uber and Uber Eats with Apple Card through Apple Pay earn 3% daily cash too.

"Apple Card is extending 3 percent Daily Cash to more merchants and apps."
Rating: 1 Votes
asopublic
44 minutes ago at 06:22 am
Here is what I really like about Apple Card
1. Transaction notifications are real time, unlike my bank’s app. Better security.
2. Very few steps to pay the bill compared to the 10 steps in my bank’s app. (I pay the balance daily to maintain what I call ‘consciousness of spending’.)
3. Spending tracking is good enough that I’m seriously considering not bothering to use my current app.
4. It’s super easy to lock the physical card and then unlock it just before you have to use the card because Apple Pay isn’t available. It’s so many steps on my bank app to do this I don’t bother. I accept the hassle of my card getting skimmed once or twice a year while swiping at a fueling station. I have one card just for swiping. Now I’m thinking about using Apple Card for swiping.
5. The daily cash is better than my bank’s 1% rewards delivered monthly. You also get 3% Daily Cash on Apple Services like music, books, apps.

I’ve stopped using my bank credit cards.

I’m so impressed that I wrote Apple requesting Apple Cash replace my checkbook by adding a debit card, direct deposit, and checks for the one biller I can’t get to switch to ACH withdrawals. I should have the same benefits with with checking that Imdo with Apple Card.
Rating: 1 Votes

