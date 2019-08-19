Disney Confirms Disney+ Coming to iOS and tvOS on Launch Day, Will Support Apple's TV App

The rest of the full launch lineup for supported devices includes: Android mobile devices, Android TV, Chromecast, web browsers, PlayStation 4, Roku streaming players, Roku TV, and Xbox One. Disney made no mention of supporting Amazon's Fire TV platform at launch.
The company also confirmed that customers will be able to subscribe to Disney+ on iOS devices, and several other platforms. For Apple TV, Disney said that it will integrate its content with the Apple TV app and allow users to keep all of their movies and shows organized in the Up Next list. For now, Disney said that it has nothing to announce regarding an integration with Apple TV Channels.
Today's news comes out ahead of Disney's annual D23 Expo in Anaheim, which will start this Friday, August 23. It's likely more information about Disney+ will be revealed at the event. For now, Disney has created a new Twitter page dedicated to Disney+ and shared a new introduction video about the streaming service.
Disney+ launches in the United States on November 12 at $6.99/month. Customers in Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and New Zealand will all gain access to Disney+ in November as well.