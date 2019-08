Trump Says Tim Cook Made 'Good Case' That Tariffs Would Put Apple at Disadvantage With Rivals Like Samsung

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, and Tim Cook in August 2018

Apple CEO Tim Cook and U.S. President Donald Trump met for dinner on Friday evening , and Trump has since told reporters that the two discussed the impact of U.S. tariffs on Apple products imported from China.Trump said Cook "made a good case" that tariffs could put Apple at a disadvantage given that rival Samsung's products would be less impacted by the tariffs, according to Reuters . "I thought he made a very compelling argument, so I'm thinking about it," Trump said, speaking at an airport in Morristown, New Jersey.The U.S. plans to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on approximately $300 billion of Chinese imports on September 1, but last week it delayed the tariff to December 15 for products including the iPhone, iPad , and MacBooks. Other products like the Apple Watch AirPods , and HomePod are still set to be impacted September 1.In a letter to the Trump administration in June, Apple urged against the tariffs , claiming that they would reduce the company's contribution to the U.S. economy and weigh on its global competitiveness.