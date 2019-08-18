New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Trump Says Tim Cook Made 'Good Case' That Tariffs Would Put Apple at Disadvantage With Rivals Like Samsung

Sunday August 18, 2019 4:14 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple CEO Tim Cook and U.S. President Donald Trump met for dinner on Friday evening, and Trump has since told reporters that the two discussed the impact of U.S. tariffs on Apple products imported from China.

Melania Trump, Donald Trump, and Tim Cook in August 2018

Trump said Cook "made a good case" that tariffs could put Apple at a disadvantage given that rival Samsung's products would be less impacted by the tariffs, according to Reuters. "I thought he made a very compelling argument, so I'm thinking about it," Trump said, speaking at an airport in Morristown, New Jersey.

The U.S. plans to impose an additional 10 percent tariff on approximately $300 billion of Chinese imports on September 1, but last week it delayed the tariff to December 15 for products including the iPhone, iPad, and MacBooks. Other products like the Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePod are still set to be impacted September 1.

In a letter to the Trump administration in June, Apple urged against the tariffs, claiming that they would reduce the company's contribution to the U.S. economy and weigh on its global competitiveness.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: China, Donald Trump
[ 25 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
verpeiler
36 minutes ago at 04:22 pm
I wonder how it feels for Tim Cook to meet such a simple-minded person like president Trump, and actually having a conversation with him.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Z400Racer37
39 minutes ago at 04:19 pm
Free market capitalist my @$$. The idea that Tim Cook needs to plead with he top elected official of his own government in the hopes that he'll protect his rights, when that's his only proper function as President is an abominable state for this country occupy. What a shameful "leader."
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Michael Scrip
31 minutes ago at 04:27 pm

Actually I think the President here did a "Fashion faux pas". Black shoes, navy pants? o_O

Exactly.

I thought "blue suit, brown shoes" was correct...
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
RealKrS
32 minutes ago at 04:26 pm

On another note, what’s with the choice of shoes, Tim?

Actually I think the President here did a "Fashion faux pas". Black shoes, navy pants? o_O
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
technole
42 minutes ago at 04:16 pm
Tim Apple working to keep shareholders happy, good to see regardless of his affiliation he's willing to make his case the right way.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
davester
38 minutes ago at 04:20 pm
On another note, what’s with the choice of shoes, Tim?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Michael Scrip
13 minutes ago at 04:45 pm

wow - what a crappy pic

you'd think there would be a competent photog around


Yeah... this looks like a cell phone pic.

Shealah Craighead is Trump's photographer. Maybe it was her day off.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
CrazyForApple
23 minutes ago at 04:35 pm
President Trump is the man! Tim Cook, not so much.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
redshifted
23 minutes ago at 04:35 pm
wow - what a crappy pic
you'd think there would be a competent photog around
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
The Clark
31 minutes ago at 04:27 pm
Tim Apple
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]