Apple's Stock Surges After U.S. Delays Additional 10% Import Tariff on Products Like Cell Phones and Laptops

Tuesday August 13, 2019 7:10 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's stock has surged around five percent after the United States Trade Representative announced that an additional tariff of 10 percent on approximately $300 billion of Chinese imports will be delayed to December 15 for products such as cell phones, laptop computers, and monitors, per CNBC.


Moreover, the USTR said certain products are being removed from the tariff list based on "health, safety, national security and other factors" and will not be subject to the additional tariff of 10 percent whatsoever. It is unclear if this decision applies to any Apple products or accessories.


The USTR said it will provide additional details and lists of the tariff lines affected by this announcement on its website today.

The new tariff kicks in September 1 for the remaining Chinese imports impacted.

sw1tcher
18 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Trump Admin backpedaling after they realized their new tariffs were going to hurt the consumer and U.S. economy, particularly with people going back-to-school and the upcoming holidays. And Apple's new iPhone launch next month.

Unfortunately, you cannot bully China into agreeing to a trade deal.
samcraig
16 minutes ago at 07:27 am
Meanwhile Trump is surprised China isn't bowing to his whim



dumastudetto
28 minutes ago at 07:15 am
This is great news for both investors and consumers.

Unnecessary taxes on Apple products is not in the national interest, is not in the interests of consumers, and is not in the interests of investors who continue to back US innovation.
gigapocket1
29 minutes ago at 07:14 am
Apple got its exemption that it wanted.
