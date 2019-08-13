Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple's Stock Surges After U.S. Delays Additional 10% Import Tariff on Products Like Cell Phones and Laptops
Moreover, the USTR said certain products are being removed from the tariff list based on "health, safety, national security and other factors" and will not be subject to the additional tariff of 10 percent whatsoever. It is unclear if this decision applies to any Apple products or accessories.
BREAKING: Stocks jump to session highs, Apple surges more than 4.5% after USTR removes items from China tariff list, delays some others including those on cell phones and laptops https://t.co/4gGcxyFOnV pic.twitter.com/AMmid6LZJY— CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) August 13, 2019
The USTR said it will provide additional details and lists of the tariff lines affected by this announcement on its website today.
The new tariff kicks in September 1 for the remaining Chinese imports impacted.
