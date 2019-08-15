New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Seeds Seventh Betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS to Developers

Thursday August 15, 2019 10:03 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the seventh betas of iOS 13 and iPadOS to developers for testing purposes, a week after releasing the sixth betas and two months after unveiling the new operating system at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

Registered developers will need to download the profile for the iOS 13 and iPadOS betas from Apple's Developer Center. This beta, like earlier betas, can be downloaded over-the-air once the proper profile has been installed.


Apple split iOS 13 and iPadOS into separate updates in 2019, one designed for iPhone and one designed for iPad. iPadOS is identical to iOS 13 in almost every way, though there are some iPad-specific features such as new multitasking capabilities. For the most part, the two operating systems share the same features.

iOS 13 is a huge update with a long list of new features. Perhaps the most noticeable outward-facing change is a systemwide Dark Mode that changes the entire look of the operating system from light to dark, darkening everything from system elements to apps.


Apple overhauled the Photos app, introducing a new Photos tab that curates your entire Photos library and shows you a selection of highlights organized by day, month, or year, and there are revamped Photo editing tools.


For the first time, you can edit video right in the Photos app, cropping, rotating, applying filters, and adjusting lighting and color. There's a new High-Key Mono lighting effect, and for Portrait Lighting in general, intensity can be adjusted.

There's a less obtrusive volume HUD, a new Find My app that combines Find My iPhone and Find My Friends and lets you track your devices even with they don't have an LTE or WiFi connection.


A Sign In with Apple feature (not yet active) gives you a convenient and data safe way to sign into apps and websites, providing an alternative to Facebook and Google sign in options. Apple's even able to generate single-use randomized email addresses so you don't have to give your real info to apps and websites.


Maps features a new street-level "Look Around" mode and a Collections feature for making lists of places, Reminders has been entirely overhauled to make it more functional, there's a profile option in Messages along with new Memoji and Animoji stickers, and Siri has a new voice.


CarPlay in iOS 13 has been overhauled with a new look, multiple sets of AirPods (or Powerbeats Pro) can be connected to the same phone so you can share music with a friend, Siri on HomePod can detect multiple voices for multi-user support, and HomePod also supports Handoff.


There are a ton of additional new features and changes coming in iOS 13, and for a full rundown of what you can expect, you should check out our iOS 13 roundup.

Each new beta brings new features and changes to iOS 13, and the sixth beta added a Dark Mode toggle to Control Center, changes to folder transparency, updates to some privacy warnings, new splash screens, and more.

[ 39 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Mutepointer
6 minutes ago at 10:14 am

Hows the battery life?

150%
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
antmarobel
4 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Let's move forward and give me Catalina update!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jjohnstonjr
7 minutes ago at 10:13 am

Well unfortunately this was the one that broke the back, my XS bricked after trying to update.


My condolences my friend.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Jimmy Bubbles
5 minutes ago at 10:16 am

150%

funny, that's what mine says too! Did my battery capacity just increase?? Zoinks, Shaggy!!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Mike Haas
8 minutes ago at 10:13 am

The beta release schedule has been crazy lately


I wish it were just as crazy for Catalina. It was two weeks yesterday since Dev Beta 5 was released while as you pointed out, iOS 13 has been about once a week for the past 3 updates I believe.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Chris The Bipolarbear
7 minutes ago at 10:14 am

I wish it were just as crazy for Catalina. It was two weeks yesterday since Dev Beta 5 was released while as you pointed out, iOS 13 has been about once a week for the past 3 updates I believe.

100% True was expecting new Catalina Beta Yesterday
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
-BigMac-
14 minutes ago at 10:07 am
34 hour battery life and no crashes
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Goldfrapp
16 minutes ago at 10:05 am
The beta release schedule has been crazy lately
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bbfc
15 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Not showing OTA for me yet.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
DaniSpringer.com
13 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Not on developer.apple

Sure?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]