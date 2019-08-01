New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Faces Yet Another Class Action Lawsuit Over 'Secretly Throttling' Older iPhones

Thursday August 1, 2019 8:49 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
A group of 18 individuals have filed a class action lawsuit against Apple this week in a Northern California federal court, accusing the company of "secretly throttling" older iPhones starting in January 2017.


The complaint, seen by MacRumors, refers to the iPhone slowdown saga as "one of the largest consumer frauds in history, affecting hundreds of millions of mobile devices across the globe," adding that Apple intentionally degraded devices as part of a planned obsolescence scheme to maximize profits:
While Plaintiffs and the class need not attribute any motive behind Apple's intentional degradation of the Devices, it is evident that Apple continued to do so for the simple reason most frauds are committed: money.
Apple previously denied any kind of planned obsolescence by flat out stating that it never has and never would do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience, to drive customer upgrades:
We have never — and would never — do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product, or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades. Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.
Apple faces over 60 class action lawsuits worldwide over this matter. The first was filed in December 2017, after Apple revealed that it throttles the maximum performance of some older iPhone models with chemically aged batteries when necessary in order to prevent the devices from unexpectedly shutting down.

This latest lawsuit will likely be consolidated with the others in Northern California district court for streamlined proceedings.

Apple introduced the performance management system in iOS 10.2.1, but it did not initially mention the change in the update's release notes. Likewise, in a statement issued a month later, Apple still only mentioned vague "improvements" resulting in a significant reduction in unexpected iPhone shutdowns.

Apple only revealed exactly what the so-called "improvements" were after Primate Labs founder John Poole visualized that some iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 devices suddenly had lower benchmark scores starting with iOS 10.2.1 and iOS 11.2 respectively, despite operating at maximum performance on previous versions.

Apple apologized for its lack of communication in December 2017, and reduced the price of battery replacements to $29 for iPhone 6 and newer through the end of 2018. Apple then released iOS 11.3 with a new feature that enables users to track their iPhone battery's health and performance status.

The performance management system has also been disabled by default since iOS 11.3, and it is only enabled if an iPhone suffers an unexpected shutdown. The performance management can be manually disabled by users as well.

MacRumors put together a list of frequently asked questions and answers about Apple's performance management system, which can be avoided entirely by replacing your iPhone's battery if necessary. Read our guide on how to get an iPhone's battery replaced at an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider.

The full complaint is embedded ahead…

Naylor et. al. vs. Apple Inc. by MacRumors on Scribd on Scribd



Avatar
Swift
28 minutes ago at 08:51 am
They will continue until the lawyers are sated.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
ckhris1613
14 minutes ago at 09:05 am
Who's surprised? Not me, my older phones always slowed down as have others posted too. Was a matter if time before some intelligent person got into the code.
[doublepost=1564675596][/doublepost]

Typical response

They will continue until Apple runs out of money and the US runs out of lawyers. But good luck in winning.


Typical response
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
popltree2
11 minutes ago at 09:08 am
"...one of the largest consumer frauds in history". I haven't seen that kind of melodrama since my kid dropped her ice cream and she acted like I just told her our dog died.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
I7guy
24 minutes ago at 08:55 am
They will continue until Apple runs out of money and the US runs out of lawyers. But good luck in winning.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
kennyt72
6 minutes ago at 09:13 am
The so called geniuses at my local Apple store told my sister in law that they recommend a new phone as hers was slowing up and they did not mention anything about battery replacement, luckily she refused a new phone and got a new battery after talking to me. My 6S Maximum Capacity in the battery health in settings has been at 81% for the past 2 years funny how it won't creep below the 80% mark even though my battery is dead if i use it for 30 mins. Apple have been running the battery scam for years and years and I hope they lose all these cases.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Narcaz
15 minutes ago at 09:04 am
The iOS update should have been more clear about the real cause of sudden shutdowns and slow performance. In addition to this their 80% health policy prevented customers from replacing worn out batteries (even if they were willing to pay for it) while the geniuses recommended new devices as replacement for suddenly slow phones. Especially the latter reeks of bad intentions and will hopefully result in a lot of lost lawsuits for Apple.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
johnnygee
11 minutes ago at 09:08 am
All aboard!!! The money train is leaving the station.
Rating: 1 Votes

