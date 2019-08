10.2-Inch iPad Said to Launch in the Fall as Successor to 9.7-Inch iPad

Apple is widely expected to release a new 10.2-inch iPad later this year as a replacement for its $329 entry-level 9.7-inch iPad , and hit-or-miss Taiwanese industry publication DigiTimes has now added its weight to this rumor, claiming that the tablet will be released in the "late third quarter."If accurate, that timeframe means the 10.2-inch iPad would be released by the end of September, suggesting that the device might be unveiled alongside new iPhones at Apple's usual September event.iPad releases in the fall have typically occurred in October, including in 2012 through 2014 and again in 2018. September would not be totally out of the ordinary, however, as Apple unveiled the original iPad Pro and the iPad mini 4 at its September 2015 event without hosting an October event that year.It's worth noting that DigiTimes has a rather unreliable track record as it relates to the timing of new Apple products. This week alone, for example, the website published one report saying the 16-inch MacBook Pro will be released in September and another saying the notebook will launch in October Multiple sources have outlined expectations for a new 10.2-inch iPad , including reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and the previously-reliable mystery Twitter account CoinX . Apple has also filed several unreleased iPad models running iPadOS 13 in a Eurasian regulatory database, as legally required.The 10.2-inch iPad would have a modestly larger display than the 9.7-inch iPad , possibly in tandem with narrower bezels.A reasonable assumption would be that Apple will unveil new iPhones and Apple Watches in September and save the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro , 10.2-inch iPad , and iPad Pro refresh for October, but Apple could always break with tradition.