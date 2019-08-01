Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
10.2-Inch iPad Said to Launch in the Fall as Successor to 9.7-Inch iPad
If accurate, that timeframe means the 10.2-inch iPad would be released by the end of September, suggesting that the device might be unveiled alongside new iPhones at Apple's usual September event.
iPad releases in the fall have typically occurred in October, including in 2012 through 2014 and again in 2018. September would not be totally out of the ordinary, however, as Apple unveiled the original iPad Pro and the iPad mini 4 at its September 2015 event without hosting an October event that year.
It's worth noting that DigiTimes has a rather unreliable track record as it relates to the timing of new Apple products. This week alone, for example, the website published one report saying the 16-inch MacBook Pro will be released in September and another saying the notebook will launch in October.
Multiple sources have outlined expectations for a new 10.2-inch iPad, including reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and the previously-reliable mystery Twitter account CoinX. Apple has also filed several unreleased iPad models running iPadOS 13 in a Eurasian regulatory database, as legally required.
The 10.2-inch iPad would have a modestly larger display than the 9.7-inch iPad, possibly in tandem with narrower bezels.
A reasonable assumption would be that Apple will unveil new iPhones and Apple Watches in September and save the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, and iPad Pro refresh for October, but Apple could always break with tradition.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It dose seem a little confusing. All of the Apple lineup is a little confusing right now as these new rumored devices don't quite seem to fit with what exists. Hopefully they won't keep all these models around for too long. It seems like it would make some sense to get rid of the Air and keep the Pro the high priced one. But then what do I know? Or maybe the 10.2 will become a multi tiered device like a laptop with high and low end internals.
[doublepost=1564669888][/doublepost]
We really hope so. Same goes for the MacBooks.
It will be:
Budget iPad: 10.2 inches
Future ipad mini: 8.4 (7.9 with slimmer bezels)
iPad Air: 10.5
iPad Pro: 11 and 13
Maybe thats their line looking forward for budget ipad ipad getting better display, the current one is not as responsive, even air 2 is better
* 10.2-inch screen
* Bump to A11 or A12 processor
* Replace Lightning with USB-C
* Support for Apple Pencil 2
[ Read All Comments ]