Apple Registers Two More iPad Models in Eurasian Database
Both iPad models are listed as running iPadOS, suggesting the devices will launch this fall.
The two identifiers follow five other new iPad model numbers that were added to the database earlier this month. As with the previous identifiers, it's unclear which models these numbers refer to, but it's worth noting that Apple has already released a new iPad mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air this year.
That leaves possible revisions to Apple's two iPad Pro models, which analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020.
There's also the prospect of a potential successor to the entry-level $329 iPad: A recent rumor suggested mass production of a new 10.2-inch iPad was set to start this month, so a launch could in the offing this fall.
In addition to today's iPad filings, Apple also registered several Mac models, but all of them reference machines that are already available, suggesting the filings are simply being updated to reflect models shipping with macOS Catalina, also due to be released in the fall.
Similar EEC filings have preceded the launch of new Apple products on numerous occasions, including multiple iPad, iPad Pro, iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.