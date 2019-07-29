Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
DigiTimes: 16-Inch MacBook Pro Will Feature Narrow Bezels and Launch in September
The report suggests that the narrow bezels will allow for the 16-inch MacBook Pro to be roughly the same overall size as the current 15-inch model. Taiwanese contract manufacturer Quanta Computer is expected to assemble the notebook, according to the unnamed supply chain sources cited.
Multiple reports have claimed the 16-inch display will be supplied by LG and have a resolution of 3,072×1,920 pixels.
Last week, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the 16-inch MacBook Pro will also feature a scissor mechanism keyboard, as Apple finally begins to transition away from its troubled butterfly mechanism keyboard design.
16-inch MacBook Pro rumors are beginning to consolidate, but there are still a few conflicting details. This is the second report to mention a September release date, for example, but Apple typically unveils new Macs in October. Either way, it looks like the notebook is coming in the fall.
Kuo believes the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro will live on with refreshes in 2020.