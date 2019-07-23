LG 2019 TVs to Gain HomeKit and AirPlay 2 Support Next Week

LG's Australian support account on Twitter responded to a customer query by revealing that the updates would start rolling out to users in one week, which points to next Monday as the earliest possible arrival.
Users will need to be running iOS 12.4 on their iPhones and iPads in order to take advantage of these features.
Once the updates are installed, users will be able to beam photos, videos, and music from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to the LG TV, similar to how the Apple TV works.
Homekit is releasing in 1 week. Users require iOS 12.4 update to do Airplay2.— LG Australia (@LG_Australia) July 23, 2019
LG announced in March that new TVs in its 2019 lineup, which launched in April, would support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit later this year. LG's 2019 lineup includes screen sizes ranging from 55 inches to 77 inches.
All of the LG OLED, NanoCell SM9X, NanoCell SM8X, and UHD UM7X television sets from 2019 will work with Apple's services according to Apple's HomeKit website.
(Via 9to5Mac.)