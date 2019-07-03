Samsung Completes Redesign of Galaxy Fold That Fixes Screen Failures

Wednesday July 3, 2019 3:24 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Samsung has completed its redesign of the Galaxy Fold to resolve the multiple display failures that led to its delay, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.


According to the publication, the smartphone maker is now in the "final stages" of producing a version that's ready for the consumer market, but it's still unable to give a firm launch date.

The South Korean company originally planned to roll out its $1,980 foldable phone on April 26, but was forced to delay the launch after several units sent out to reviewers broke during testing.

All of the issues were related to the device's screen, which was later shown to be vulnerable to debris ingress, thanks to an iFixit teardown that was later removed at Samsung's request.

The company has reportedly fixed these problems, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg.
It has now stretched the protective film to wrap around the entire screen and flow into the outer bezels so it would be impossible to peel off by hand, said the people, who have seen the latest versions. It re-engineered the hinge, pushing it slightly upward from the screen (it’s now flush with the display) to help stretch the film further when the phone opens.

That tension makes the film feel harder and more a natural part of the device rather than a detachable accessory, they added. The consequent protrusion, almost imperceptible to the naked eye, may help reduce the chance of a crease developing in the middle of the screen over time, one of the people said.
Samsung on Monday announced plans to hold an event on Wednesday, August 7 in New York City, where it will unveil its next-generation Galaxy Note device.

Samsung may also use the August event to provide more detail on when we can expect the delayed Galaxy Fold to launch.

Tags: Samsung, Galaxy Fold
15 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
DNichter
55 minutes ago at 03:33 am
Dead. There is no compelling reason to buy one of these. It’s a crappy phone that’s too thick and a small tablet without any apps. Foldables may have a future, but this ain’t it.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
MacFather
31 minutes ago at 03:57 am
“You’ve got to start with the customer experience and work backwards to the technology. You can’t start with the technology and try to figure out where you’re going to sell it.” - Steve Jobs, 1997
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
TheSkywalker77
31 minutes ago at 03:58 am
It's still a huge waste of money.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Amnios
37 minutes ago at 03:51 am
I'm still not sold on a foldable phone, there are just too many downsides and very few upsides.

Also what's wrong with the current design? Look at TV's, other than getting flatter and bigger the basic design has hardly changed since it was first introduced. Why should smartphones be the same? Seems more like change for change sake.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
farewelwilliams
1 hour ago at 03:28 am
does anyone still want one of these?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
elvisimprsntr
53 minutes ago at 03:36 am
Will it survive the beach sand test?

Can't install a case to protect it from accidental drops when open or closed.

You still need a mortgage to own one.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]