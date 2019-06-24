Augmented Reality Game 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite' Rolls Out to Over 130 Additional Countries

Early Sunday the Pokémon GO creator announced that the game was available in 25 additional countries including Canada, Germany, India, and Mexico.
Since then, it has added over 130 more countries to the list as part of a staggered rollout, likely in an effort to avoid overloading its servers.
Inspired by Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite tasks players with joining the Statute of Secrecy Task Force to explore iconic Wizarding World locations that have been placed in the real world.
Similar to Pokémon Go, real-world locations will be hotspots for various activities in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, allowing players to learn new spells and capture beasts using the AR features of iPhone devices.
Niantic says that it plans to roll out to even more countries "soon," and is advising interested gamers to keep an eye on the Wizards Unite website and follow its social channels to stay up-to-date as the new AR title becomes increasingly available.
Head to Niantic's website for the game to learn more, and to the iOS App Store to download it [Direct Link].