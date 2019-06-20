Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Jamf Survey Suggests Employees Using Macs See Higher Productivity, Creativity, and Collaboration
For the survey, 1,285 employees from various-sized companies across the world were asked a series of questions about Macs in the workplace, with the results suggesting high levels of employee satisfaction from Mac users.
97 percent of survey respondents said that using a Mac increased their productivity, while 95 percent said their creativity levels were up. 94 percent said they were more self-sufficient, and 91 percent said collaboration was up.
According to the survey, 79 percent of respondents said that they would not be able to do their jobs as effectively without a Mac.
On the topic of self-sufficiency, 40 percent of respondents had no issues with their Mac over the course of the last 12 months, and 70 percent experienced two or fewer issues. Of those who did have issues, the leading problem was related to the network, rather than the device itself. 74% who previously used a PC said they have fewer issues now that they use a Mac.
When asked why they chose a Mac over a PC, most respondents cited a preference for Apple products, the ease of use and reliability of the Mac, and integration with the necessary apps needed for work. Design, familiarity, collaboration, and continuity between Mac, iPhone, and iPad were also cited as reasons.
89 percent overall said that Mac applications are easier to use than other computer devices, while 94 percent said that it's easy to find Mac applications and other resources on the Mac. 65 percent of employees say they go through the App Store to locate work-related applications.
97 percent of workers who have a choice of which device to use said it's important to their organization that an employee choice program exists. When asked why, employees cited productivity, creativity, and feeling valued by their employer as the top three reasons. 94 percent of all respondents said they're more likely to choose or stay with a company that offers a choice between Mac and PC.
Jamf's full survey results are available in an eBook downloadable from the Jamf website.
